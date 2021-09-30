Best TWS Earbuds You Can Buy Under Rs 5,000 in India in September 2021

The festive season is around the corner, and many customers in India will be gearing up to purchase new gadgets. Although smartphones aren’t a luxury anymore, many users now want to expand their hardware portfolio with smart-wearables and earbuds. Luckily, TWS earbuds are seeing advances without a premium price tag. Some of the TWS earbuds listed on this list may see a temporary price cut during the Amazon and Flipkart sale events next month, so make sure you re-check the prices before making a decision.

Jabra Elite Active 65t: The TWS earbuds from the Danish company compete against Apple AirPods and carry a price tag of Rs 4,999 on Amazon. The earphones come with IP56 water resistance, up to 15 hours of combined battery life, including the charging case. The earphone has a 6 x 5.1mm speaker and 4 MEMS microphones with a frequency range of 100Hz to 10KHz.

Oppo Enco W51: The Oppo Enco W51 earbuds feature Active Noise Cancellation. Priced at Rs 3,990 in India, the earbuds are available in two colour options - Floral White and Starry Blue. Other notable features include Oppo’s Noise reduction technology, wireless charging, and up to 24 hours of combined battery life. The Oppo Enco W51 are IP54 rated for water and dust protection.

Realme Buds Air 2: The Realme Buds Air 2 are priced at Rs 3,299 in India and are one of the cheapest options in the market that come with active noise cancellation. The TWS earphones can be purchased from Realme’s official website in two colours. The Realme Buds Air 2 come with a 10mm Hi-Fi Bass Boost driver, up to 25 hours of combined battery life, including the charging case, and an 88ms super low latency mode. The Realme Buds Air 2 also come with Dual Mic Noise Cancellation for calls.

OnePlus Buds: Priced at Rs 4,990 in India, the OnePlus Buds are OnePlus’ first attempt at making a set of TWS earphones. The OnePlus Buds are available to purchase on Amazon and the OnePlus online store. The earbuds come with up to 30 hours of combined battery life including the charging case. The OnePlus Buds are equipped with three microphones and come with a 1.34cm dynamic driver. The OnePlus Buds also support 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo: The Skullcandy Sesh Evo true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs 4,990 in India and come with IP55 dust and water resistance. The earphones come with 24 hours of combined battery life and come with a 6mm driver. The Skullcandy Sesh Evo TWS earphones use Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and weigh 63.5 grams in total.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here