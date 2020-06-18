Best Upcoming Games Launching in July 2020: Iron Man VR, F1 2020 and More

Video game launches are highly anticipated and followed all across the world, and with most of us living under some form of stay-at-home protocol or the other, video games have become a reliable coping mechanism for many. Like every month, there are a number of upcoming games worth noting, coming our way this July. As debates about the Microsoft Xbox Series X and the Sony PlayStation 5 keep growing, the gaming community still has a lot to look forward to, before the big launches take place later this year. With that in sight, here's looking at the five most anticipated games that are set to launch next month, which is worth any casual or hardcore gamer's attention.

Marvel's Iron Man VR

Release date: July 3, Platform: PlayStation VR

Iron Man VR was originally slated for a launch much earlier, but was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The game will let you step into the shoes of Tony Stark, and carry out specific missions that include rescue as well as battle. It is a great experience to fly around the skies battling enemies, and with Iron Man VR, you can now do it with a lot of pizzazz, Iron Man-style!

F1 2020

Release date: July 10, Platform: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia

Formula 1 is a ubiquitously popular racing game, particularly among those who are fans of technical games. This year, F1 2020 is letting you create your own racing team, hire your own driver from a roster or create your own avatar, and manage all technical details on your own. This can let you come as close to the racing pit as possible, and feature all the usual thrills of an F1 season as we are used to.

Death Stranding

Release date: July 14, Platform: PC

Gaming enigma Hideo Kojima's flagship title Death Stranding finally makes its way to the world of PC gamers. Death Stranding is set in an apocalyptic world in USA, and includes a massive threat to life, unique scares for each person, an apocalyptic doom, as well as commentaries on afterlife. The survival game has a deep, mysterious mis-en-scene, and finally, members of the PC Master Race can dive in on it as well.

Ghost of Tsushima

Release date: July 17, Platform: PlayStation

Published by Sony, Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most anticipated PlayStation exclusives that all gaming enthusiasts have been looking out for. The game is set in Japan in the year 1274 during the first Mongolian invasion, bringing a historical storyline to combat and story-based gameplay. The RPG will let players pick up the sword of the last surviving samurai of Tsushima Island, who is determined to defend his land and save the traditions.

Skater XL

Release date: July 28, Platform: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Making its way to other platforms from Nintendo Switch, Skater XL lets you dive head-first dive into the world of skateboarding. Here, it's all about creativity and the style of the tricks that you can master. Gamers can take on the role of skating icons Tiago Lemos, Evan Smith, Tom Asta or Brandon Westgate on their way to becoming a pro skateboarder. Skating may not seem as engaging a game as many FPS AAAs, but in reality, it can get incredibly addictive.