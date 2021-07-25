Best Wireless Earphones Under Rs 3,000 in India in July 2021

Wireless earphones are fairly common these days; however, many customers prefer different designs according to their comfort. While some may enjoy the warmth of on-ear design, others prefer either an in-ear design for a more sturdy fit. Similarly, neckband-style wireless earphones, on the other hand, are great when it comes to running as they typically offer a sturdy fit. At the same time, these are relatively more affordable and offer great battery life when compared to in-ear TWS earbuds in the market. If you’re looking for new wireless earphones great for workouts, check out these five products for up to Rs 3,000 in India.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition (Rs 1,899): First on the list is the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z (Bass Edition) earphones that feature 9.2mm drivers for enhanced bass and rich sound. The wireless earphones have a 100ms low latency and Warp Charge support that allows 10 hours of playback on a 10-minute charge. The total battery backup on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition comes at 17 hours, three hours less than the regular OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z’s 20 hours of claimed battery life.

Sony WI-XB400 (approx Rs 3,000): The Sony WI-XB400 earphones come with a driver unit of 12nm, and buyers can choose from two colour options, Black and Blue. The company claims that the headphones come with an Extra Bass sound for deep music. Other notable features of the wireless earphones include 15-hour battery life, Google Assistant support, Bluetooth v5, and a connectivity range of 10 metres.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro (Rs 2,999): The Realme Buds Wireless Pro features active noise cancellation, transparency mode, low latency mode, IPX4 water resistance, and 13.6mm dynamic drivers. The neckband-style wireless earphones also support the LDAC Bluetooth codec, which promises better sound quality. The company claims a battery life of up to 22 hours per charge. It is retailing with a Rs 1,000 discount (down from Rs 3,999) during the ongoing Realme Days sale till July 29.

Anker SoundBuds Slim (approx Rs 2,749): For comfortable workout sessions, the Anker SoundBuds Slim wireless earphones come with in-ear hooks for a sturdy fit. Customers can choose between three colour options, and the earphones feature in-line controls. The wireless earphones are touted to deliver seven hours of battery per charge.

Sennheiser CX 120BT (approx Rs 1,999): Last on the list is the Sennheiser CX 120BT earphones that come with Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity along with SBC and aptX Bluetooth codecs support. The aptX Low Latency codec is supported as well, along with multi-device connectivity with up to two devices. Sennheiser CX120BT can deliver a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge.

