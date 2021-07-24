Best Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combos Under Rs 1,500 in India in July 2021

Wireless keyboard and mouse combos are among the most useful everyday accessories that you can get your hands on. With great typing comfort, you can add a whole world of convenience to your everyday work schedule, and with most of us continuing to work from home, the best wireless keyboard and mouse combos in India are a great way to make sure that you get to add ergonomics and cater to your body posture, by placing your keyboard and mouse at the perfect height as per your seating position — all the while taking nothing away from the convenience of your laptop keyboard and trackpad. With many of us looking to upgrade our home work setup, here’s looking at the best keyboard and mouse combos that you can buy at under Rs 1,500 in India right now.

Logitech MK215: Price: Rs 1,295. The Logitech MK215 combo enjoys enduring popularity among users for a long time, well before work from home was a regularised thing. It is one of the most convenient and compact combos out there, and offer a good amount of mushy feedback from the keys to ensure typing comfort. It also makes great use of the Function button to ensure that you get pretty much all the access to every shortcut that you would so desire. With a nifty wireless mouse bundled in, the MK215 from Logitech is undoubtedly one of the most reliable wireless keyboard and mouse combos in the market.

Logitech MK270R: Price: Rs 1,595. At a marginal premium over the Rs 1,500 price point, the Logitech MK270R is possibly the best budget wireless keyboard that you can buy. The keyboard offers great key travel and offers a full scale desktop keyboard layout, making sure that you get the maximum typing comfort out of your usage. The keys are also spill resistant, and the combo connects through a single wireless receiver dongle that comes bundled in. The ergonomic mouse is also great to use for all purposes, and makes for one of the best wireless keyboard and mouse combos you can buy for all purposes. The added media keys access is a further bonus.

Dell KM117: Price: Rs 1,399. The Dell KM117 is an unassuming combo that on first appearance doesn’t come across as the stylish proposition as the MK270R from Logitech. However, it offers perhaps one of the best key pitches to give excellent ergonomics for all users, and has great key travel for added comfort as well. The keys also offer excellent feedback to typing, making sure that it suits both the rough user with heavy typing duty, and the light user looking for a comfortable typing experience as well. With one of the most reliable wireless mouse also bundled in, this is an excellent product to consider for all.

Lenovo 100: Price: Rs 1,299. The Lenovo 100 wireless keyboard and mouse combo adds a 1000dpi mouse for precise and comfortable usage, along with one of the most reliable budget wireless keyboards that you can buy. The keyboard offers a full desktop scale layout, giving you great typing comfort and convenience for long writing sessions. The keyboard is also super slim, making it light and convenient to carry around. The key pitch is also excellent, meaning that you get great depth from the keys — an essential aspect of any good keyboard. The smooth and accurate mouse further adds to this deal.

HP 4SC12: Price: Rs 1,399. The HP wireless keyboard and mouse combo features 12 media keys for easy access to controlling content on your computer. Add to that the fact that it is one of the best looking keyboards around, and it already makes for a fantastic deal to consider. It offers superb key pitch for comfortable, ergonomic typing, and the entire experience is further augmented by one of the most reliable wireless mouse in the market. The brushed metal finish looks great, and the sealed membrane design minimises incidental damage to the keyboard in years of usage.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here