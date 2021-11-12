Here Are Some Of The Best Wireless Mouse For Your Computer Under Rs 800 In India November 2021

We all use computers. And with work from home becoming a thing, many people require an office -like setup in their houses. While it is a PC or a computer people are setting up, a mouse is always useful and many prefer using a mouse over the trackpads on laptops these days. However, an expensive mouse is not always necessary unless the user is into gaming or designing. There are really good options out there in the market under the Rs 800 price tag. Let us take a look at some of the best wireless mice under Rs 800 in India:

-Logitech M275 Wireless Mouse: Priced at Rs 799, the Logitech 275 wireless mouse comes with Logitech’s smooth cursor control and uses a receiver that you can plug in your USB port to start using it instantly. The Logitech wireless mouse is claimed to offer 18-month battery life.

-HP X200 Wireless Optical Mouse: The HP X200 wireless optical mouse comes with adjustable DPI of up to 1600. The HP X200 is compatible with Windows, Mac OS, and Chrome OS. It uses a single AA size battery that is claimed to last about 12 months.

-Zebtronics Zeb-Kai Wireless Mouse: The Zebtronics Zeb-Kai wireless mouse comes in white/grey or silver/black colour options. Priced at Rs 692 onwards, the Zebtronics Zeb-Kai wireless mouse comes with a USB receiver, 3 buttons, and is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.

-Targus AMW605AP W605 Wireless Mouse: The Targus AMW605AP W605 Wireless mouse is priced at Rs 680 and comes with four keys, up to 1600 DPI, and 2.4GHz connectivity. The wireless mouse comes with a USB receiver for plug and use.

-Lenovo GX30N77996 KB MICE_BO 510 Mouse: The Lenovo GX30N77996 KB MICE_BO 510 Mouse is priced at Rs 799 and is available to purchase on Amazon. The wireless mouse, like other options on this list, comes with a USB receiver and has a 1200 DPI sensitivity.

