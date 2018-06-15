English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Beware: Nokia 7 Plus Owners Running Android P Beta
Representative Image. (Photo: REUTERS/Sari Gustafsson)
Nokia 7 Plus users running Android P beta on your device are strongly advised against installing the latest June security update. Users complained on Nokia’s forums after their phone downloaded the 1.3GB update, they said they didn't realize it was a downgrade package. However, this only affects Nokia 7 Plus owners who have Android P beta which is expected to have a few bugs. However, these issues are expected to be ironed out in the testing phase at the company level.
As a result of this update, users are having their devices crash and applications force closed because their data is meant for a newer version of Android. The rollback package on the Android P install page doesn’t work either, as the package is older than the current build.
Users can fix this issue by initiating a factory reset for their device and return back to Android 8.1 Oreo and await a solution from the company.
