Beware of Fake JioMart Websites: Reliance Retail Cautions Customers

Reliance announced its very own e-commerce platform back in April called JioMart, in an attempt to bring local vendors, independent hawkers and small kirana stores online. In a public service announcement, Reliance Retail is now cautioning the public against certain individuals that are duping customers by running fake JioMart websites and offering franchisee of the JioMart services.

In a caution notice published on Reliance’s social media platforms, Reliance Retail said “We would like to inform the public at large that we are not operating any dealership or franchisee model currently nor have we appointed any franchisee or any agent for appointing any dealer or franchisee in any manner whatsoever. Further, we do not charge any amount under the pretense of appointing a person as a franchisee.”

The company has also listed some of the fake websites which have been identified and already reported:

- jmartfranchise.in

- jiomartfranchiseonline.com

- jiodealership.com

- jiomartsfranchises.online

- jiomartfranchises.com

- jiomart-franchise.com

- jiomartshop.info

- jiomartindia.in.net

- jiomartreliance.com

- jiomartfranchise.co

Further, Reliance Retail has also said that it will take actions against such websites and charge criminal or civil proceedings against any such individual to prevent misuse of trademarks and protect its goodwill and reputation.

JioMart was announced as a part of the deal signed between Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook and Mukesh Ambani-backed Jio Platforms back in April which also involves Reliance Retail. JioMart is an online groceries delivery platform and originally announced at the beginning of the year as part of Jio Platforms' expansion into the e-commerce space in India. Currently, the service is available via the official website as well as a dedicated app for Android and iOS users across all major metro cities in the country.