Beyond India Ola Continues to Expand Across the UK; Services Now Live in South West England

Ola, today announced the launch of its services in South West England. Starting today, people in and around the city of Bristol can book rides on the Ola app, with services launching in Exeter and more towns in the coming weeks. To celebrate its launch, Ola is offering a limited number of discounted rides to customers to try its new, dynamic and responsible service.This move marks Ola’s first entry into England after launching in South Wales earlier this year, as it looks to build an integrated mobility experience across the UK. As of today, over a million people in the UK can now access safe and convenient modes of transport through the Ola app. Drivers on the platform will also enjoy the benefits of increased earnings through Ola’s market-leading commission rates, daily payments, and a 24/7 support system, the company said in a statement.Ben Legg, Managing Director of Ola UK, said: “We could not be more excited about launching services in South West England in the thriving city of Bristol, ahead of the busy holiday season and in many more towns in the weeks ahead.“While we remain in the early stages of our UK-wide rollout, we have seen passengers and drivers respond positively to what we offer and are more confident than ever that Ola will transform the market with its dynamic, responsible service that enables people to travel safely and conveniently.“It is in our DNA to contribute to the local communities in which we operate, and we look forward to working closely with the local authorities across South West England to ensure we deliver the best possible service to all.”The company conducts one billion rides a year around the world, with more than a million drivers and 150 million customers in over 125 cities. Ola is now operational in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The company continues to work with local authorities across the UK to expand nationwide