BGMI Ban India: Players Unable To Buy Royale Pass As BGMI Goes Off App Store

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI, the Indian version of the popular game PUBG Mobile was banned in India a few weeks back, forcing Google and Apple to remove it from their respective App stores. Until now, people who have downloaded the app were able to play the game.

Some entities have lauded the Government for banning the game, which has been accused of sharing user’s data with China. Krafton has repeatedly denied such relations, and talked about having BGMI servers in India and Singapore.

Since the app is no longer available on the app stores, gamers are not able to buy royal passes that help them gain special weapons and gifts inside the game.

To buy these royal passes, gamers need to use the in-game currency, which is available from the app store, and because BGMI is now banned in India, players are not able to make any kind of in-game purchases. Reports say that users trying to buy the royal pass are getting the message, “purchase failed, item not found.”

Krafton, the creator of PUBG Mobile and BGMI has not shared any official update on this situation, but the company’s hand must have been tied since the official ban has been ordered by the Indian Government.

Multiple reports say that Krafton is in conversation with the Government to rescind the ban but so far no such movement has happened. And all this confusion could invariably force BGMI gamers towards other Battle Royale games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Apex Legends Mobile and more. Interestingly, you have another PUBG game available for users in India called the New State Mobile.

You can download either of these games for free, available for both Android and iOS users via the Google Play Store and Apple Store, respectively.

