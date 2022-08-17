Bharat Watch Affordable Smartwatch With ECG Launched In India: All Details

The Make In India ambition in India has got a new boost in the form of the Bharat Watch smartwatch which has been designed and manufactured by a startup called Agatsa in India. This company is credited with launching world’s smallest ECG called SanketLife. Bharat Watch has been developed in partnership with Goodify.

Besides the make in India tag, Bharat Watch also claims to have pro-grade ECG technology which helps people detect their heart activities on the move. The company suggests that the market for affordable wearables is growing across the globe and it hopes to expand the reach of the products to the African market among others. The company has not shared the full details about the smartwatch, but we expect to hear more from them in the coming weeks.

Rahul Rastogi, CEO and Co-Founder of Agatsa, said “We have a high pedigree of making professional-grade, patented Healthtech devices, with nearly 2 million ECGs being done already on our platform globally, and we are joining forces with these seasoned ecosystem players to take it to every India household.”

Agatsa has mentioned that the Bharat Watch will be manufactured at their plant in Noida and the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Vizag. Agasta has not shared the pricing details of Bharat Watch but it has confirmed that the smartwatch will be available for pre-order from October 2 onwards. It is likely that Bharat Watch will go on sale both online and offline in the country.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here