English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bharat Wi-Fi Project Will See 1 Million Hotspots Across India by December 2019
"Bharat Wi-Fi, a country-wide common inter-operable platform of one million Wi-Fi Hotspots, owned and operated by telecom service providers, internet service providers and virtual network operators will be rolled out across the country," an official statement said.
Bharat Wi-Fi Project Will See 1 Million Hotspots Across India by December 2019
Loading...
The Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced that the Indian telecom industry will roll out one million WiFi hotspots in the country by December next year. "Bharat Wi-Fi, a country-wide common inter-operable platform of one million Wi-Fi Hotspots, owned and operated by telecom service providers, internet service providers and virtual network operators will be rolled out across the country," an official statement said.
The initiative announced at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018, would allow consumers to access Wi-Fi hotspots of any of the partnering operators, it added. The Department of Telecom (DoT) also released the the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2018 (NFAP) presenting a roadmap for the Indian digital communications industry.
"The NFAP released a quantum of 605 MHz (megahertz) licence-exempt spectrum in 5GHz (gigahertz) band for Wireless Access Services and Radio Local Area Networks in outdoor, to meet the ever-growing appetite for data (from a current figure of 50 MHz since 2007)," as per the statement. The NFAP also offered over 30 license exempt bands for Short Range Devices (SRDs), Ultra-Wideband Devices (UWDs) and additional spectrum for M2M (machine-to-machine) services.
The inaugural session of the second edition of IMC witnessed another major policy announcement as the DoT decided to deduct payments for resources taken by Virtual Network Operators (VNOs) from telecom service providers, thereby reducing levies payable by VNOs. This move is likely to avoid double taxation at various stages. "A concrete plan is in making by the DoT to enable homegrown technologies for trials in the field on a large scale to enable the development and the scaling up of the products and services," the Communications Ministry statement said.
The initiative announced at the inaugural session of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2018, would allow consumers to access Wi-Fi hotspots of any of the partnering operators, it added. The Department of Telecom (DoT) also released the the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2018 (NFAP) presenting a roadmap for the Indian digital communications industry.
"The NFAP released a quantum of 605 MHz (megahertz) licence-exempt spectrum in 5GHz (gigahertz) band for Wireless Access Services and Radio Local Area Networks in outdoor, to meet the ever-growing appetite for data (from a current figure of 50 MHz since 2007)," as per the statement. The NFAP also offered over 30 license exempt bands for Short Range Devices (SRDs), Ultra-Wideband Devices (UWDs) and additional spectrum for M2M (machine-to-machine) services.
The inaugural session of the second edition of IMC witnessed another major policy announcement as the DoT decided to deduct payments for resources taken by Virtual Network Operators (VNOs) from telecom service providers, thereby reducing levies payable by VNOs. This move is likely to avoid double taxation at various stages. "A concrete plan is in making by the DoT to enable homegrown technologies for trials in the field on a large scale to enable the development and the scaling up of the products and services," the Communications Ministry statement said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- #MeToo: John Abraham Drops Vicky Sidana's Name from 'Batla House' Credit Roll
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...