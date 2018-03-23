English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
|BJP
|INC
|AITC
|BJD
|TRS
|RJD
|TDP
|YSRCP
|JD(U)
|OTH
|
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
|17
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
Bihar6/6 seats
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gujarat4/4 seats
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Haryana1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jharkhand0/2 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Karnataka0/4 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Kerala0/1 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Maharashtra6/6 seats
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Odisha3/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rajasthan3/3 seats
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Telangana0/3 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West Bengal0/5 seats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Total Strength: 245
NDA 76
UPA 52
OTH 91
25
BHEL to Make Space Grade Li-Ion Cells For ISRO
The cells are being used for various satellite and launch vehicle applications.
Representative image (Photo courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) would make space grade lithium-ion (Li-Ion) cells for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under technology transfer, the space agency said on Friday. "We have entered into a technology transfer agreement with BHEL to make space grade Li-Ion cells," it said in a statement here.
The agreement was signed on Thursday in the presence of ISRO Chairman K. Sivan and BHEL Managing Director Atul Sobti at the space agency headquarters here. "The Li-Ion batteries are used as power sources for our satellite and launch vehicle applications due to their high energy density, reliability and long cycle life," noted the statement.
The ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has developed the technology to produce space grade Li-Ion cells, demonstrated its performance under testing conditions and established its cycle life characteristics in accelerated mode.
Also read: Vivo V9 Becomes The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Launch in India For Rs 22,990
The cells are being used for various satellite and launch vehicle applications. The technology transfer will enable BHEL to produce space grade Li-Ion cells to meet the country's space programme requirements.
"The technology can also be adapted to cater to the Li-Ion cell requirement for other national needs," the statement added.
Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
The agreement was signed on Thursday in the presence of ISRO Chairman K. Sivan and BHEL Managing Director Atul Sobti at the space agency headquarters here. "The Li-Ion batteries are used as power sources for our satellite and launch vehicle applications due to their high energy density, reliability and long cycle life," noted the statement.
The ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has developed the technology to produce space grade Li-Ion cells, demonstrated its performance under testing conditions and established its cycle life characteristics in accelerated mode.
Also read: Vivo V9 Becomes The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Launch in India For Rs 22,990
The cells are being used for various satellite and launch vehicle applications. The technology transfer will enable BHEL to produce space grade Li-Ion cells to meet the country's space programme requirements.
"The technology can also be adapted to cater to the Li-Ion cell requirement for other national needs," the statement added.
Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch | MS Dhoni Joins CSK Practice, Warms Up for IPL in Style
- 3 Navratra Recipes that are Healthy and Sumptuous
- Shahid Thinks Mira Would Date This Bollywood Star If They Were Not Married
- Lava Z50 Launched as The First Android Oreo (Go Edition) Smartphone: Price, Specifications And More
- Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A Flash Sale on Mi.com, Flipkart at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy