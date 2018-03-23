English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 34/59 seats
17 5 0 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh0/1 seats
0000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh1/10 seats
1000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal0/5 seats
0000000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 76
UPA 52
OTH 91
25
»
1-min read

BHEL to Make Space Grade Li-Ion Cells For ISRO

The cells are being used for various satellite and launch vehicle applications.

IANS

Updated:March 23, 2018, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BHEL to Make Space Grade Li-Ion Cells For ISRO
Representative image (Photo courtesy: hindi.news18.com)
State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) would make space grade lithium-ion (Li-Ion) cells for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) under technology transfer, the space agency said on Friday. "We have entered into a technology transfer agreement with BHEL to make space grade Li-Ion cells," it said in a statement here.

The agreement was signed on Thursday in the presence of ISRO Chairman K. Sivan and BHEL Managing Director Atul Sobti at the space agency headquarters here. "The Li-Ion batteries are used as power sources for our satellite and launch vehicle applications due to their high energy density, reliability and long cycle life," noted the statement.

The ISRO's Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has developed the technology to produce space grade Li-Ion cells, demonstrated its performance under testing conditions and established its cycle life characteristics in accelerated mode.

Also read: Vivo V9 Becomes The First Android Clone of iPhone X to Launch in India For Rs 22,990

The cells are being used for various satellite and launch vehicle applications. The technology transfer will enable BHEL to produce space grade Li-Ion cells to meet the country's space programme requirements.

"The technology can also be adapted to cater to the Li-Ion cell requirement for other national needs," the statement added.

Watch: Samsung Flip First Look | Convert Any Space Into Smart Meeting Room


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You