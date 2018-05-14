Big Shopping Days Sale: Top Deals on Honor 9 Lite, Oppo F7, Galaxy S8, S8+ And More

Indian e-commerce major Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale has now entered the second day where one can buy smartphones, laptops and gadgets across several categories. Big Shopping Days sale comes at a time when Amazon India is also running its own Summer sale. Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to give its customers a 10 percent Instant Discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI transactions as well. The Big Shopping Days Sale also brings discounts for laptops, including gaming notebooks.Top Mobile Deals Available On Flipkart's Big Shopping Days:The Honor 9 Lite is originally available at a starting price of Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage. But, during Big Shopping Days sale, Flipkart is selling the phone with Rs 2,000 discount, bringing down the price to Rs 8,999. While, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is selling for 12,999, which is originally available for Rs 16,999. Honor 9 Lite sports a 5.65-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 1080x2160 pixels resolution and it bears an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device houses a 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo software and is powered by a Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. The device is backed by a 3000mAh battery.The biggest deal of the Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale is Oppo F7. The phone is being sold for less than Rs 1,000. Oppo F7 is originally priced at Rs 22,990 and is available with a flat discount of Rs 1,000. Customers need to avail a Rs 99 buyback policy at Rs 99 along with the phone. The Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is available for Rs 10,900 during the Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale while its market price is Rs 17,900. Galaxy On Nxt features a 5.5-inch full-HD TFT display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 SoC and it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Samsung's custom UI.During this Big Shopping Days sale, Flipkart is selling the Galaxy S8 for a starting price of Rs 37,990. While the Galaxy S8+ is selling for a starting price of Rs 43,990. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 SoC (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad) processor. The phones come with a 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage option, which is expandable up to 256GB using external microSD card. The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S8+ features a 6GB RAM.