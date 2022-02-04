Big Smartphone Launches From Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo And Realme In February

February is here, and in the second month of 2022, there are a bunch of smartphone and other gadget launches coming our way. From Samsung’s next generation of Galaxy S-series flagships, to other offerings like Oppo’s Reno 7 series, and Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11S, there are several launches scheduled for the month of February. With so many launches coming our way, let us take a look at all of them, according to the dates.

1. Oppo Reno 7 Series - The Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will both be launched on Friday, February 4. Alongside the Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G, Oppo will also launch the Oppo Watch Free smartwatch. The Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in China last year, and is now making its way to India. Both the Oppo Reno 7 5G and Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G will be launched with MediaTek processors and will come with triple rear cameras, and will have a slim profile, the company’s teasers leading up to the launch have hinted.

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series - One of the most anticipated launches in early 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be launched on February 9. The Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come as Samsung‘s flaship offerings for 2022. The smartphones will be launched with Samsung’s Exynos 2200 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, depending on the regions it will be launched in. Out of the three, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are said to be identical in terms of specifications except the screen size. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, is said to replace the Galaxy Note series this year and may come with a slot for the S-Pen within the smartphone’s frame.

3. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S - Xiaomi’s upcoming smartphones, the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S that were recently launched globally are coming to India on February 9. The Redmi Note 11 may come with a 6.43-inch full-HD LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, may come with the same 6.43-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

4. Vivo T1 5G - Vivo is also bringing its latest 5G offering to India this month. The smartphone maker will launch the Vivo T1 5G on February 9, and it will be sold via Flipkart. The Vivo T1 5G is said to come with a a slim profile and may be laucned at a price of around Rs 20,000.

5. Realme 9 Pro/ Realme 9 Pro+ - Coming to India on Februrary 16, the Realme 9 Pro and the Realme 9 Pro+ are said to be camera-centric smartphones from the smartphone maker. The Realme 9 Pro+ is said to come with a heart rate sensor within the smartphone, and will come with a colour-changing design, as we had recently seen on Vivo’s V23 Pro smartphone.

