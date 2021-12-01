Big-Tech CEOs from India: Parag Agrawal, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella and Other Indian Leaders

Jack Dorsey has stepped down from his position as CEO of Twitter, and will be succeeded by Parag Agarwal, who will now be CEO and a member of the board for Twitter. Agarwal’s appointment makes him one of the many Indian-origin techies who are leading big-tech firms. With Agarwal becoming the latest Indian to lead a tech firm, let us take a look at some of the most prominent Indian leaders in Silicon Valley.

1. Sundar Pichai - Everyone knows Google CEO Sundar Pichai. Pichai has been the CEO of Google since 2015. He had joined Google in 2004 where he led product management and innovation efforts for a suite of Google’s client software products, including Google Chrome and Chrome OS. Pichai earned his degree in metallurgical engineering from IIT Kharagpur, and holds an MS from Stanford University in materials science and engineering and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

2. Satya Nadella - Satya Nadella has been the CEO of Microsoft since 2014. He was the third CEO of Microsoft after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer and has been in the company since 1992. Nadella was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, and received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka, and MS in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Later, Nadella received an MBA from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

3. Shantanu Narayen - CEO of Adobe, Narayen has been the CEO of Adobe since 2007. Before this, Narayen was the COO of Adobe since 2005. Narayen had joined Adobe in 1998 as a senior vice-president of worldwide product development. Narayen earned a bachelor’s degree in electronics and communication engineering from the University College of Engineering, Osmania University in Hyderabad. He did a master’s in computer science from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He later received an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley.

4. Arvind Krishna - Arvind Krishna has been the CEO of IBM since April 2020 and took the role of a chairman in January 2021. Krishna joined IBM in 1990 and was promoted to senior vice president in 2015, where he managed IBM Cloud and Cognitive Software and IBM Research divisions. Krishna has a bachelor’ degree in electrical engineering from IIT Kanpur, and did his PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois.

5. Jayshree Ullal - CEO of Arista Networks, Ullal has been the CEO since 2008. The executive had earlier worked with AMD, Cisco, and Fairchild Semiconductor. Ullal did a BS in electrical engineering from the San Francisco State university and did a master’s from the Santa Clara University in engineering management.

6. Anjali Sud - CEO of Vimeo, Sud has been with the company since 2014 and had joined as the Head of Global Marketing. Sud has graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a BSc in Finance and Management and did her MBA from Harvard Business School in 2011.

7. Revathi Advaithi - The CEO of Flex, an American multinational electronics contract manufacturer. Advaithi was named the CEO of Flex in 2019. She has done her bachelor’s degree from BITS Pilani and has an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

8. Nikesh Arora - Nikesh Arora is the CEO of Palo Alto Networks. Arora was named CEO for Palo Alto Networks back in 2018, before which he worked in companies like Google and SoftBank. Arora has a bachelor’s degree from the Institute of Technology at Banaras Hindu University, and an MBA from Northeastern University, along with an MSc from Boston College.

9. Sanjay Mehrotra - Mehrotra is the CEO of Micron Technology. He has held the position since 2017. Mehrotra is a co-founder of SanDisk, and served as the president and CEO of San Disk until its acquisition by Western Digital (WD).

10. George Kurian - Kurian became the CEO and president of data storage company NetApp in 2015. He has studied engineering at IIT Madras, but dropped out to pursue the same course from Princeton University. He has done his MBA from Stanford University.

11. Aneel Bhusri - Aneel Bhusri is the CEO of Workday. He co-founded Workday in 2005 and has been serving as the CEO of the company since. Bhusri received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Brown University and has an MBA from Stanford Graduate Business School.

12. Aman Bhutani - CEO of GoDaddy, Aman Bhutani has been serving as the CEO since 2019. Before this, Bhutani worked at Expedia where he was CTO and Senior Vice President of Worldwide Engineering. Bhutani did his bachelor’s from the University of Delhi and an MBA from Lancaster University.

13. Steve Sanghi - Steve Sanghi is the CEO of Microchip Technology Inc. Sanghi is also the company’s founder and first president. He was named the President of Microchip in August 1990 and has been CEO since 1991. Sanghi has a master’s in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

