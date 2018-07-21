English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Big Tech Firms Agree on 'Data Portability' Plan
Data portability has been a goal of many privacy activists and is enshrined in some country regulations including Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation.
Big Tech Firms Agree on 'Data Portability' Plan (Representative image)
Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter unveiled plans Friday to make it easier for users to take their personal data and leave one online service for another. The "Data Transfer Project" revealed by the companies responds to concerns about the growing influence of internet platforms and internet user concerns about control of their personal information shared online. "Users should be in control of their data on the web, part of this is the ability to move their data," the companies said on the project website.
Data portability has been a goal of many privacy activists and is enshrined in some country regulations including Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation. Currently, people can download their data from an online service, without a guarantee it will be possible or feasible to upload the information to a new service. The situation can result in people feeling anchored to a service or app, even if they are unhappy with it or an enticing option arises, because of photos, contacts, posts and other accumulated data.
"Making it easier for individuals to choose among services facilitates competition, empowers individuals to try new services and enables them to choose the offering that best suits their needs," the project said at its website. "There are many use cases for users porting data directly between services, some we know about today, and some we have yet to discover."
Reasons for shifting personal data could include abandoning an old service, trying a new one, or simply backing up information to keep it safe. The project was formed two years ago and remains in a development phase. Disclosure of the effort comes amid heightened scrutiny over the potential of internet companies to abuse positions of power and the right of people to control their online data.
Also Watch
Data portability has been a goal of many privacy activists and is enshrined in some country regulations including Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation. Currently, people can download their data from an online service, without a guarantee it will be possible or feasible to upload the information to a new service. The situation can result in people feeling anchored to a service or app, even if they are unhappy with it or an enticing option arises, because of photos, contacts, posts and other accumulated data.
"Making it easier for individuals to choose among services facilitates competition, empowers individuals to try new services and enables them to choose the offering that best suits their needs," the project said at its website. "There are many use cases for users porting data directly between services, some we know about today, and some we have yet to discover."
Reasons for shifting personal data could include abandoning an old service, trying a new one, or simply backing up information to keep it safe. The project was formed two years ago and remains in a development phase. Disclosure of the effort comes amid heightened scrutiny over the potential of internet companies to abuse positions of power and the right of people to control their online data.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha to Undergo Shoulder Surgery in Manchester
- Reliance Jio Monsoon Hungama Offer: Understanding The Costs And The Benefits
- Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...