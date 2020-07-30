Big Tech Hearing Live Updates: Bezos and Pichai Answer on Data, Cook and Zuckerberg on Anti-Competition

Read More

The big day of the unprecedented hearing is here, where the four most powerful technology executives of the world are coming together to answer questions thrown at them by members of the US Congress. The lawmakers are treading cautiously this time, with only the antitrust subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee set to put forth targeted questions at Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Google and (its parent company) Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai. While these four companies, arguably among the mightiest companies in the world right now, have testified before the US Congress together, this hearing is unprecedented for the fact that this is the very first time that all the four top executives will be answering questions together, in one platform.The hearing will be held remotely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and cover a wide range of questions regarding the might of these four companies. Primary questions will revolve around the market domination of each of these companies, their market practices, and attempt to understand whether they are stifling an open, competitive atmosphere in their respective industries. The subcommittee will also attempt to look into whether each of these companies need to be broken up to maintain a balance, and on this note, lawmakers in the US Congress will combine responses from this session with hundreds of hours of interviews, and a reported set of 1.3 million documents put together, to understand what is the nature of the new set of legislations that are required with regards to antitrust laws, as well as imposing necessary regulations in the field of technology.