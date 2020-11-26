Bigg Boss Inks Deal With Short Video App Moj as New Social Media Partner

Bigg Boss is one of India's leading television show and it has partnered with Mojo, a leading short video platform to give users exclusive access to content from inside the Bigg Boss house. Moj will be the social media app sponsor for Bigg Boss and will set up a Moj App Room inside the Bigg Boss house for the contestants to get together, strategise, and have personal conversations.

Moj boasts of 80 million monthly active users, which means that these can translate into potential viewers for Bigg Boss. Moj users can also catch the exclusive non-televised ‘Moj App Room’ content on the channel’s official account on Moj. Shashank Shekhar, Director - Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “We continue to revive our content offerings and enhance our community’s social experience with the most trendsetting content. This partnership with COLORS and Bigg Boss aims to bring exclusive content of the popular show to Moj users and offers the right blend of entertainment to our users.”

Mahesh Shetty, head of network sales for Viacom18 said, "Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on television and gives a great opportunity for brands to connect with its consumers. Bigg Boss enjoys an extremely large and loyal fan base who eagerly look forward to newer avenues and platforms to engage with the show and its contestants. We are very excited to partner with Moj and are certain that it will enhance the overall experience for its users."