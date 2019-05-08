Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Binance Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Hacked, Over $40 Million in Bitcoin Stolen

The cryptocurrency startup stated that hackers used multiple attack forms for the theft, and there may still be affected accounts that have not been discovered.

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2019, 7:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Binance Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Hacked, Over $40 Million in Bitcoin Stolen
Picture for representation
Loading...
Hackers stole over more than $40 million in cryptocurrency from Binance, which provides a platform for trading more than 100 cryptocurrencies. "Hackers were able to obtain a large number of user API keys, 2FA codes... They used a variety of techniques, including phishing, viruses and other attacks. We are still concluding all possible methods used. There may also be additional affected accounts that have not been identified yet," the start-up said in a statement late on Tuesday.

According to Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, the theft impacted about 2 per cent of its total bitcoin holdings. The hackers had the patience to wait, and execute well-orchestrated actions through multiple seemingly independent accounts at the most opportune time from global cryptocurrency exchange. "The transaction is structured in a way that passed our existing security checks. It was unfortunate that we were not able to block this withdrawal before it was executed," Binance added.

"Once executed, the withdrawal triggered various alarms in our system. The start-up stopped all withdrawals immediately after that." Binance said it would conduct "a thorough security review" encompassing its systems and data during the next week.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram