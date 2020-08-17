TECH

1-MIN READ

Bitcoin hits highest in 13 months as 2020 rally gathers steam

Bitcoin hits highest in 13 months as 2020 rally gathers steam

Bitcoin jumped to its highest in over a year on Monday, adding to a 2020 rally that has seen it more than treble in price since March.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 9:32 PM IST
LONDON Bitcoin jumped to its highest in over a year on Monday, adding to a 2020 rally that has seen it more than treble in price since March.

The biggest cryptocurrency gained 4.4% to $12,424, its highest since July 2019. Bitcoin has soared over 70% this year, making it one of the strongest performing assets.

Plummeting interest rates and huge bond-buying programmes by central banks across the world have boosted demand for the cryptocurrency, seen by some investors as a hedge against inflation due to its capped supply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: August 17, 2020, 9:32 PM IST
