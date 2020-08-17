Bitcoin hits highest in 13 months as 2020 rally gathers steam

LONDON Bitcoin jumped to its highest in over a year on Monday, adding to a 2020 rally that has seen it more than treble in price since March.
The biggest cryptocurrency gained 4.4% to $12,424, its highest since July 2019. Bitcoin has soared over 70% this year, making it one of the strongest performing assets.
Plummeting interest rates and huge bond-buying programmes by central banks across the world have boosted demand for the cryptocurrency, seen by some investors as a hedge against inflation due to its capped supply.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
[0] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3abb517c39367400f8cd50
[youtube_id] => zdaFWUGVDho
[title] => Is A Second Wave Of COVID-19 Coming ? | Brass Tacks With Zakka Jacob | CNN News18
)
[1] => Array
(
[id] => 5f3ab9707c39367400f8cd0e
[youtube_id] => mOGrPEpeOLQ
[title] => Decoding PM Modi's Women Empowerment Agenda | News Epicentre With Marya Shakil | CNN News18
)
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c778c2f2492e214960&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&publish_min=2020-08-14T21:32:08.000Z&publish_max=2020-08-17T21:32:08.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)