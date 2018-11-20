English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Bitcoin Now at $5,000, Slumps to Another 13-Month Low

Bitcoin has slumped to a fresh low, because of fears over a "hard fork".

Reuters

Updated:November 20, 2018, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bitcoin Now at $5,000, Slumps to Another 13-Month Low
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Bitcoin fell below $5,000 on Monday for the first time in over a year, slumping to a fresh 13-month low on the Bitstamp platform as a broad sell-off in cryptocurrencies sparked last week gathered momentum. As of 1645 GMT the original cryptocurrency was down 8.7 percent at $5,100, after breaching the landmark for the first time since Oct. 12, 2017. Traders said selling was largely sentiment-driven and cited fears that Thursday’s “hard fork” in bitcoin cash, where the smaller coin split into two separate currencies, could destabilise others.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...