English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
An official response from the party is awaited.
BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
Loading...
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) website was hacked on Tuesday morning. No hacker group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. An official response from the party is awaited. Congress could not resist taking a swipe at its arch-rival. "If you’re not looking at the BJP website right now -- you’re missing out," said Divya Spandana, head of social media for the main opposition party.
On Sunday, there were reports that Pakistan cyber hackers tried to attack more than 90 Indian websites post the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which40 CRPF jawans were martyred.
Bhaiya aur Bhehno if you’re not looking at the BJP website right now- you’re missing out— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 5, 2019
Then this happens 😄 pic.twitter.com/ZYBA1J0FuJ— TheAgeOfBananas (@iScrew) March 5, 2019
On Sunday, there were reports that Pakistan cyber hackers tried to attack more than 90 Indian websites post the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which40 CRPF jawans were martyred.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Interview: Manohar Bhat - Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia Motors India
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bappi Lahiri Says Ranveer Singh Would Be the Perfect Choice to Play His Younger Self in His Biopic
- Audi Launches Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition in India for Rs 49.99 Lakh
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Watch as 150 Drones Shoot Brahmastra in the Kumbh Sky
- Android TV Security Bug Exposes Other Users’ Photo Albums, Google Shuts Feature Temporarily
- Anushka Sharma Called Virat Kohli by This Name to Keep Her Wedding a Secret
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results