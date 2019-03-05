English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes

An official response from the party is awaited.

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2019, 12:25 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) website was hacked on Tuesday morning. No hacker group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. An official response from the party is awaited. Congress could not resist taking a swipe at its arch-rival. "If you’re not looking at the BJP website right now -- you’re missing out," said Divya Spandana, head of social media for the main opposition party.







On Sunday, there were reports that Pakistan cyber hackers tried to attack more than 90 Indian websites post the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

