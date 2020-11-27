Black Friday Sale: Amazon Has Some Cool Smartphone Deals With Xiaomi, OnePlus And Samsung

Amazon.in Black Friday sale is now live in India, and the shopping platform has multiple products including smartphones listed with discounts and other sale deals such as exchange offers, free delivery, and more. Although, Black Friday is not as popular as other festive sales in the country, nonetheless, customers can still take advantage if some cool deals and discount offers nonetheless on Amazon.in. For the unaware, Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving Day in the US. The day also marks the beginning of the Christmas holiday and shopping season in the west.

Over the years, several retailers have been hosting Black Friday sale on their platforms which typically goes on till the coming Monday, which is referred to as Cyber Monday sale. Similarly, the Amazon India is offering sale deals and discounts on a variety of products till Monday, November 30. During this year's Black Friday sale window, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Samsung are offering discounts on its latest smartphones. Here are some of the phones that are up for grabs on Amazon India website and Android and iOS apps.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro (4GB + 128GB) price has been slashed from Rs 17,999 to Rs 14,999 during the Amazon Black Friday sale. The phone comes with quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 720G SoC, and a 5,020mAh battery. The Redmi 9 Prime (4GB + 128GB) is also available at a discounted price of Rs 10,999. It comes with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Helo G80 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. Another latest Xiaomi phone, the Mi 10 5G is retailing at Rs 44,999 on the e-commerce platform. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 108-megapixel primary camera, while the phone further packs Snapdragon 865 SoC and 4,780mAh battery. All the three Xiaomi phones include sale deals like exchange offer and a no-cost EMI option with credit cards from ICICI Bank, SBI, American Express, and more. Additionally, customers with AU Bank debit card users can avail an instant discount of 10 percent while purchasing either of the three phones. Whereas, customers with HSBC credit card can enjoy 5 percent off on EMI transactions.

The OnePlus Nord 5G is also up for grabs at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant during Amazon Black Friday sale. The phone features quad rear cameras, dual selfie cameras, a 4,115mAh battery, and a 6.44-inch display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC. Coming to its sale deals, customers can either avail no-cost EMI option starting Rs 1,318 or exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,200. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit cardholders can enjoy Rs 1,000 off during credit and debit EMI transactions. Similarly, AU Bank and HDFC Bank debit card users can enjoy 10 percent 10 discount and Rs 500 off, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is available for Rs 22,999 on Amazon. Its sale deals include an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,200, EMI option starting at Rs 1,083, and instant discounts with AU Bank debit card and HSBC credit card. The phone features a 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus display, quad rear camera setup, a large 7,000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.