Black Friday Sale: Flipkart Budget Smartphone Deals On Xiaomi Redmi 9i, Realme Narzo 20 Pro And More

Black Friday Sales as a concept may not be very popular in India, but well, one hardly needs an excuse to splurge if a good deal is on offer. That is true, more often than not, with smartphones. The usual suspects, the top shopping websites are at it again. Amazon and Flipkart are dueling with discounts and deals on smartphones. Flipkart has some rather cool deals on a wide range of smartphones across price points. Right from the Poco M2 which is now priced at Rs 9,999 to the Apple iPhone SE which now costs Rs 32,999 as well as exchange offers on the Google Pixel 4a which offer up to Rs 14,300 off on a phone that otherwise is priced at Rs 31,999. There are credit card offers, cashback offers as well as exchange offers and straight up discounts on pretty much any phone that you may have been eyeing.

Let us start with the more affordable price points first, as we pick some of the coolest deals available on Flipkart at this time for phones priced under the Rs 15,000 price point after discounts. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced at Rs 8,299 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. You can get this in Nature Green, Sea Blue and Midnight Black colour options. There is an exchange offer if you trade in your old phone, and you can get a further up to Rs 7,800 off. There are cashback offers on SBI credit cards as well as the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The big 5,000mAh battery is the highlight of the Redmi 9i.

The Poco C3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB+64GB configuration, the only one available on sale at this time. your colour choices are Matte Black, Lime Green and Arctic Blue. That’s Rs 2,000 off on the existing price. If you have an old phone to trade in, the exchange offer gets you up to Rs 8,450 off on the price of a new Poco C3. There are also cashback offers on SBI credit cards as well as the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. This also has a large 5,000mAh battery and similar specs with the Xiaomi Redmi 9i, and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chip.

Then there is the Poco M2 Pro which is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB configuration, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+64GB option and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. You can get up to Rs 13,100 on exchange of your old phone, depending on which variant you pick, and there are cashback offers on SBI credit cards as well as the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. This is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and has a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel camera, a 8-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera.

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro gets a price cut from Rs 16,999 to Rs 13,999 for the 6GB+64GB storage option, and from Rs 18,999 to Rs 16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available in Black Ninja and White Knight colour options. There is an exchange offer with up to Rs 13,100 off if you trade in your old phone, and cashback offers on SBI credit cards as well as the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Runs the MediaTek Helio G95 processor with a quad camera setup led by a 48-megapixel camera.

The Oppo A9, the 2020 edition, is now priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+12GB configuration and Rs 14,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant. There is an exchange offer that gives you up to Rs 12,400 off for an old smartphone you trade in and cashback offers on SBI credit cards as well as the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and the Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The Oppo A9 2020 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and has quad cameras as well as a large 5,000mAh battery.