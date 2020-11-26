Black Friday Sale: GTA V, Hitman, Doom and More Get Big Discounts on Games The Shop
The sale is on digital purchases of PC games, and the biggest discounts include key titles such as GTA V, Hitman: Absolution, BioShock: Infinite and more.
- News18.com
- Last Updated: November 26, 2020, 20:21 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Games The Shop has announced major discounts on popular PC games, as part of its Black Friday sale across the online games store. The sale begins today, November 26, and will continue until Friday, December 3. The discounts range up to 90 percent off the retail price tag of the games, and include popular titles such as Hitman, BioShock, Doom, Fallout, Death Stranding, GTA V and more. The full list of the biggest discounted PC game titles are as follows:
Alien Breed: Impact — Discounted price: Rs 37
Hitman (Game of the Year Edition) — Discounted price: Rs 428
Hitman: Absolution — Discounted price: Rs 113
BioShock: The Collection — Discounted price: Rs 349
Dishonored 2 — Discounted price: Rs 534
Kerbal Space Program — Discounted price: Rs 212
Sid Meier's Civilization VI — Discounted price: Rs 625
BioShock Infinite — Discounted price: Rs 182
Dishonored — Discounted price: Rs 201
Borderlands 3 — Discounted price: Rs 987
DOOM Eternal — Discounted price: Rs 1,320
Fallout 4 (Game of the Year Edition) — Discounted price: Rs 990
Control (Ultimate Edition) — Discounted price: Rs 1,500
Death Stranding — Discounted price: Rs 2,000
The Outer Worlds — Discounted price: Rs 1,495
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — Discounted price: Rs 1,161
No Man's Sky — Discounted price: Rs 900
NBA 2K21 — Discounted price: Rs 1,650
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition + Megalodon Shark Card Bundle — Discounted price: Rs 2,726
Red Dead Redemption 2 — Discounted price: Rs 2,143
Mafia: Definitive Edition — Discounted price: Rs 1,649
Mafia: Trilogy — Discounted price: Rs 2,474
The major sale on PC games comes a week ahead of the tentative release of the much-awaited Cyberpunk 2077. With the latter expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, alongside the likes of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, now is an interesting time for PC gamers to shore up their games library, giving an interesting variety of games to play alongside the latest AAA game releases. It is, however, important to note that all of the aforementioned discounts have been offered on digital copies of the game. Given the persistent run of the Covid-19 pandemic, and increasingly available and affordable internet connectivity, it is advisable for gamers to switch over to digital downloads of games entirely.