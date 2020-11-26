Black Friday Sale: GTA V, Hitman, Doom and More Get Big Discounts on Games The Shop

Games The Shop has announced major discounts on popular PC games, as part of its Black Friday sale across the online games store. The sale begins today, November 26, and will continue until Friday, December 3. The discounts range up to 90 percent off the retail price tag of the games, and include popular titles such as Hitman, BioShock, Doom, Fallout, Death Stranding, GTA V and more. The full list of the biggest discounted PC game titles are as follows:

Alien Breed: Impact — Discounted price: Rs 37

Hitman (Game of the Year Edition) — Discounted price: Rs 428

Hitman: Absolution — Discounted price: Rs 113

BioShock: The Collection — Discounted price: Rs 349

Dishonored 2 — Discounted price: Rs 534

Kerbal Space Program — Discounted price: Rs 212

Sid Meier's Civilization VI — Discounted price: Rs 625

BioShock Infinite — Discounted price: Rs 182

Dishonored — Discounted price: Rs 201

Borderlands 3 — Discounted price: Rs 987

DOOM Eternal — Discounted price: Rs 1,320

Fallout 4 (Game of the Year Edition) — Discounted price: Rs 990

Control (Ultimate Edition) — Discounted price: Rs 1,500

Death Stranding — Discounted price: Rs 2,000

The Outer Worlds — Discounted price: Rs 1,495

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition — Discounted price: Rs 1,161

No Man's Sky — Discounted price: Rs 900

NBA 2K21 — Discounted price: Rs 1,650

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition + Megalodon Shark Card Bundle — Discounted price: Rs 2,726

Red Dead Redemption 2 — Discounted price: Rs 2,143

Mafia: Definitive Edition — Discounted price: Rs 1,649

Mafia: Trilogy — Discounted price: Rs 2,474

The major sale on PC games comes a week ahead of the tentative release of the much-awaited Cyberpunk 2077. With the latter expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, alongside the likes of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, now is an interesting time for PC gamers to shore up their games library, giving an interesting variety of games to play alongside the latest AAA game releases. It is, however, important to note that all of the aforementioned discounts have been offered on digital copies of the game. Given the persistent run of the Covid-19 pandemic, and increasingly available and affordable internet connectivity, it is advisable for gamers to switch over to digital downloads of games entirely.