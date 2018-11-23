English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Black Friday Sale: Xiaomi Says They Have Sold 6 Lakh Redmi Note 6 Pro Units on Day One
"Redmi Note 6 Pro" comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display, 20MP+2MP AI dual camera on the front and a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera setup on the rear.
6 lakh Redmi Note 6 Pro sold during Black Friday sale: Xiaomi
Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Friday announced that it sold six lakh units of Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone during its first Black Friday sale on e-commerce site Flipkart and its own platform Mi.com. "Mi Fans! We had 600,000+ units of 'Quad Camera all-rounder' for 1st sale. Went out of stock in mins on @Flipkart & http://Mi.com! If you did not manage to buy one, don't worry. We are getting more stock. Next sale @3pm today," tweeted Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.
The smartphone was launched for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB variants. However, as part of the sale, the device is available for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant -- with a sale price drop of Rs 1,000 respectively -- only today, the company said in a statement.
The company announced a Black Friday sale on the device, after its launch in India. "Redmi Note 6 Pro" comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display, 20MP+2MP AI dual camera on the front and a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera setup on the rear. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm "Quick Charge" 3.0.
Both variants would be eligible for a discount of Rs 500 via HDFC credit and debit cards and EMI only during the Black Friday Sale, the company added.
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
