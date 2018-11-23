English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Black Friday sales: Indian Sellers Betting Big on Sales Via Amazon
"Indian exporters under the 'Amazon Global Selling Program' will be offering more than 120 million 'Made in India' products to customers worldwide," the Indian arm of US-based e-tailer said in a statement here.
Black Friday sales: Indian Sellers Betting Big on Sales Via Amazon (Reuters)
About 37,000 Indian sellers will be offering 120 million products to woo global buyers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on e-commerce platform Amazon, the company said on Thursday. "Indian exporters under the 'Amazon Global Selling Program' will be offering more than 120 million 'Made in India' products to customers worldwide," the Indian arm of US-based e-tailer said in a statement here.
The products being exported by these sellers from India include electronics, accessories, cookware, clothing, toys, home decor, arts and crafts. Black Friday, observed on the day following Thanksgiving in the US (Friday, November 23), has become synonymous with shopping and sales across America. Cyber Monday on November 26, also observed largely in the US, persuades online shopping among buyers through deals and discounts.
As part of its global selling programme, Amazon has been enabling Indian exporters to sell their products across the world, the statement said. Cyber Monday on November 29, 2017 was the e-tail major's biggest shopping day worldwide, with buyers ordering 140 million products from small businesses globally. Indian exporters, who are part of the global selling programme, witnessed a revenue growth accounting for nearly 1.5 times year-on-year during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season in 2017, the company claimed.
The products being exported by these sellers from India include electronics, accessories, cookware, clothing, toys, home decor, arts and crafts. Black Friday, observed on the day following Thanksgiving in the US (Friday, November 23), has become synonymous with shopping and sales across America. Cyber Monday on November 26, also observed largely in the US, persuades online shopping among buyers through deals and discounts.
As part of its global selling programme, Amazon has been enabling Indian exporters to sell their products across the world, the statement said. Cyber Monday on November 29, 2017 was the e-tail major's biggest shopping day worldwide, with buyers ordering 140 million products from small businesses globally. Indian exporters, who are part of the global selling programme, witnessed a revenue growth accounting for nearly 1.5 times year-on-year during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season in 2017, the company claimed.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
-
Monday 19 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
-
Thursday 15 November , 2018
EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Hero XPulse 200T
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of 2019 Triumph Scrambler 1200
Monday 19 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of 2019 Kawasaki Z400
Friday 16 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look Review of Harley Davidson LiveWire Electric Motorcycle
Thursday 15 November , 2018 EICMA 2018: First Look of Royal Enfield KX Concept
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Megha Dhade Spits and Hurls a Shoe on Deepak Thakur
- Hockey World Cup: India Score Five Past Olympic Champions Argentina in Warm-up
- Moushumi Chatterjee Moves Bombay High Court, Appeals for Comatose Daughter's Custody
- Salman Khan and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Go Cycling in Arunachal Pradesh
- Facebook Slammed For Viral Post Auctioning Teen as Child Bride