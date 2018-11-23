Black Friday sales: Indian Sellers Betting Big on Sales Via Amazon

About 37,000 Indian sellers will be offering 120 million products to woo global buyers during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on e-commerce platform Amazon, the company said on Thursday. "Indian exporters under the 'Amazon Global Selling Program' will be offering more than 120 million 'Made in India' products to customers worldwide," the Indian arm of US-based e-tailer said in a statement here.The products being exported by these sellers from India include electronics, accessories, cookware, clothing, toys, home decor, arts and crafts. Black Friday, observed on the day following Thanksgiving in the US (Friday, November 23), has become synonymous with shopping and sales across America. Cyber Monday on November 26, also observed largely in the US, persuades online shopping among buyers through deals and discounts.As part of its global selling programme, Amazon has been enabling Indian exporters to sell their products across the world, the statement said. Cyber Monday on November 29, 2017 was the e-tail major's biggest shopping day worldwide, with buyers ordering 140 million products from small businesses globally. Indian exporters, who are part of the global selling programme, witnessed a revenue growth accounting for nearly 1.5 times year-on-year during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season in 2017, the company claimed.