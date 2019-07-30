Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official

After a bunch of rumours, gaming smartphone maker Black Shark has announced its newest member of the family. The new Black Shark 2 Pro was just unveiled which comes with some heavy-weight features to justify itself as a hardcore gaming smartphone.

While the build seems similar, there are some changes which make the handset look more refined. The back includes more RGB lighting and an improved grip. It isn’t a huge upgrade from the Black Shark 2, hence you get the same 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor along with stereo speakers. The company says that it has reduced the touch latency this time to offer a better gaming experience with less visible lag.

The internals have got a refresh with the first one being the new Snapdragon 855+ processor which is said to be a more tuned version of the 855. Paired to that is a faster UFS 3.0 standard storage which will be offered in 128GB or 256GB options with 12GB of RAM. Overall this combination should make the handset a lot snappier. The company also claims to have an updated cooling system which now comes with a liquid-cooled plate and tube for optimal thermal management. According to the company, the handset scores 500,610 points on Antutu, making it the highest score on a smartphone to date.

Other features include a 48-megapixel f/1.75 main sensor and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 secondary sensor, while at the front there is a 20-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The 4,000 mAh battery makes a comeback with 27W fast-charging support. The smartphone will run on close-to-stock Android 9.0 Pie.

Pricing starts at CNY 2,999 (Rs 30,000 approx) for the 128GB + 12GB variant while the 256GB + 12GB variant is priced at CNY 3,499 (Rs 35,000 approx). The Black Shark 2 Pro will be offered in Black, Silver, Blue, Orange and Purple colour options.