Black Shark 3 5G Likely to Come with QHD Display With 120Hz Refresh Rate

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Black Shark has already introduced four phones since its launch in 2017, and now it looks like the brand is soon going to roll out its fifth phone as well. As per a leak, the upcoming gaming phone called the Black Shark 3 5G, will house 16GB of RAM and will support 5G connectivity. Furthermore, the device is likely to come with a QHD display and 120Hz refresh rate.

The report asserts that users will be able to set the refresh rate at 60, 90 and 120Hz while display resolution can go between FHD and QHD. The phone has already been certified by the MIIT. It is expected that the phone will have Snapdragon 865 and will also house an improved cooling system. Furthermore, it is expected that the phone’s battery will have a higher capacity to offset the increased consumption of the 120Hz screen and 5G modem.

The brand had launched Black Shark 2 Pro last year in China. The phone came with a 6.39-inch FHD+ display and was powered by Snapdragon 855+ processor along with a 4000mAh battery, which supported for 27W fast charge. The phone, however, did not hit the Indian market.

