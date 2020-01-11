Black Shark 3 5G Rumoured to be Working on Phone With 16GB RAM
Black Shark's next handset could come with 5G and as much as 16GB of RAM.
Gaming smartphone maker Black Shark is said to be working on at least one new device. A certain handset with model number SHARK KLE-AO expected to be the Black Shark 3, was certified in China last month. While this certificate doesn't disclose a lot of details about the device but, it does confirm the fact that the device will come with 5G connectivity.
The handset is also tipped to come with up to 16GB of RAM making it the first smartphone to come with such a high amount of memory. While cramming so much RAM does not make a lot of sense, it could definitely attract customers. This info was shared by a tipster, who also says that the handset is not going to be cheap since it is launching with 5G connectivity. Maybe a non-5G variant will be in the cards.
The new Black Shark 3 is going to be a successor for the Black Shark 2 Pro which was launched in China last year, although the company did not bring the handset to India. The Black Shark 2 Pro launched with a 6.39-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 855+ processor along with a 4000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charge. According to a leak, the Black Shark 3 will come with a battery as much as 4,700mAH.
