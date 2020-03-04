Black Shark 3, Black Shark 3 Pro Gaming Smartphones With Snapdragon 865, 65W Charging Launched

Black Shark has announced two new gaming smartphones for the masses, and they seem to be packing a lot of features. The new Black Shark 3 and the 3 Pro are the latest products from the Xiaomi backed company right off the bat they look ridiculous (in a good way of course). Both the phones are loaded with the new Snapdragon 865 chipsets, offer 5G, AMOLED panels with 90Hz refresh rate, triple cameras at the back and some pins at the back to support magnetic charging.

The more premium Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a massive 7.1-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. The display resolution is 3120x1440, which means sharper visuals. Instead of the air triggers, the handset now brings physical pop-up shoulder buttons. These 21-millimeter-wide buttons raise 1.5 millimeters from the main body of the phone and the company claims it can withstand over 3,00,000 lifts and over one million clicks.

The smartphone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery which supports 65W fast charging. This means it can go from 0 to 100% in just 38 minutes. The pins at the back support a proprietory magnetic charger offering 18W fast charging. This can be useful if you need to charge the phone while gaming. The handset will be offered in 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage at 4,699 CNY(Rs 47,000 approx) while the higher 12GB RAM with the same amount of storage is priced at 4,999 CNY (Rs 50,000 approx).

The non-pro variant comes with a smaller 6.67-inch AMOLED with a 2400x1080 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and the same 270Hz touch sampling rate. This one comes with a smaller 4,720mAh battery that supports the same 65W fast charging and you get the same pins for magnetic charging at the back. This one is available in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The rest of the features are pretty much the same including the design, the processor and so on. Sadly the physical pop-up shoulder buttons are not available on the non-pro version. Pricing starts at 3,499 CNY (Rs 35,000 approx) going up to 3,999 CNY (Rs 40,000 approx).

The smartphones also feature a triple camera setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a five-megapixel depth-sensing camera. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor, and you also get a 3.5mm headphone jack, something which was missing on the predecessor.

The Black Shark 3 will be offered in Lightning Black, Armor Gray, and Star Silver colour options. It will start selling in China from March 6. The Black Shark 3 Pro will be available in Phantom Black and Armor Gray colours starting March 17. Global launch date for the handsets is yet to be confirmed.

