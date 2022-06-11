Black Shark 5 Series Gaming Phones Now Launched In Global Markets: Price, Specifications

Black Shark 5 gaming smartphone series is now available globally. The popular lineup made its debut in China earlier, and available in other parts of the world from this week onwards. Black Shark 5 and the Black Shark 5 Pro devices come powered by Snapdragon chipset, feature a high refresh rate display which is a must for gamers, and have the advanced cooling technology to keep the phone going strong.

Black Shark 5 Series Prices

Black Shark 5 prices start from $550 (Rs 42,970 approx) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while you have to pay $650 (Rs 50,700 approx) for the higher 12GB RAM variant that gets 256GB storage.

As for the Black Shark 5 Pro, the prices for the 8GB RAM model start from $800 (Rs 62,500 approx), $900 (Rs 70,300 approx) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and there is a 16GB RAM model as well that costs $1000 (Rs 78,100 approx). The phones will now be available in North America, the UK and parts of Europe.

Black Shark 5 Series Specifications

Black Shark 5 and the 5 Pro come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display that offers 1080 x2400 pixels resolution and supports 144Hz refresh rate along with 720Hz touch sampling rate. The screen provides you with a peak brightness of 1300 nits and is compatible with HDR 10+ content as well.

Black Shark 5 gets the Snapdragon 870 chipset, while the Pro model is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. As we mentioned, Black Shark 5 comes with 8GB or 12GB RAM, while the Pro has a 16GB RAM model as well.

Black Shark 5 carries a primary 64-megapixel camera at the back, while the Shark 5 Pro has a 108-megapixel shooter. The ultrawide sensors are the same on both phones.

Both the phones come loaded with a 4650mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. The phone gets the Android 12-based Joy UI 13 version out of the box, and you also have pop-up magnetic triggers, which again are targeted at the gamers.

