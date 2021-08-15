Xiaomi sub-brand is reportedly working on a new gaming smartphone dubbed Black Shark 5. If the rumour is accurate, the new phone would succeed Black Shark 4 series that debuted earlier this year. The development comes from a notable tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station. In a post on Twitter, the tipster claims that Black Shark is developing the next-generation Black Shark 5 with model number KTUS-A0. The phone will reportedly carry Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC that Xiaomi recently introduced with their flagship Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

The tipster also suggests that the Black Shark 5 may have support for 100W fast charging (probably 120W like its predecessors). Unfortunately, the post does not mention anything else other than these two parameters. The tipster does not highlight anything on a Pro model. If true, Black Shark 5 would hope to rival the Asus ROG Phone 5 and the Nubia Red Magic 6. The duo also faced stiff competition from the Black Shark 4 series that includes the vanilla Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro. Both devices feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ hole-punch display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch response rate - the highest response rate seen on any smartphone display. The vanilla carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Black Shark 4 Pro packs Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC. Both the smartphones also come with 120W fast charging for their 4,500mAh batteries. The Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro are claimed to charge the battery completely in just 15 minutes. The Black Shark carried a starting price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 27,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and the Pro model cost CNY 3,999 variant, which is roughly Rs 44,500. Since most of the old Black Shark series phones did not launch in India, the arrival of rumoured Black Shark 5 remains uncertain. It is also unclear whether the phone would launch this year.

