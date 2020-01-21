Black Shark and Tencent Are Collaborating to Make a Gaming Smartphone

Gaming smartphone maker Black Shark has revealed that it is planning to join hands with Tencent to develop a new gaming smartphone. Both companies will be working together to optimise the hardware and software. Known for popular games like PUBG Mobile, Ring of Elysium, and Arena of Valor, Tencent has been planning to build its own gaming phone for quite some time now. According to a report, Black Shark has made the announcement on its official Weibo account and has said that it is collaborating with Tencent to bring a "better mobile gaming experience."

This is not the first time Tencent has collaborated with smartphone manufacturers. Asus had launched a Tencent Edition Asus ROG Phone II last year, although the special edition never launched in India.

While there is no clear indication as to when the device may actually be unveiled, there is a possibility that the upcoming Black Shark 3 could be the first handset to benefit from the collaboration. Recent leaks pointed out that the 5G variant of the Black Shark 3 is expected to have a 120Hz QHD display. The smartphone is also expected to sport a Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood and up to 16GB RAM along with UFS 3.0 flash memory and LPDDR5 memory.

