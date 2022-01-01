Blackberry Era Ends As Company Begins 2022 With End Of Support For All Classic Devices

Blackberry, one of the most popular smartphone brands back in the day is now ending its story as it will end support for its smartphone with the start of 2022. Blackberry announced on Thursday that it will end support for all classic Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10-powered smartphones. The company has warned customers who are still using phones running on its software that they will no longer receive patches to ensure that the carrier or Wi-Fi connection remains functional.

This means that even basic functions like calls, cellular data, SMS and emergency calls may stop working on Blackberry phones. It is important to note here that this change will not affect Blackberry smartphones running on Android. The company will end support for Blackberry OS and Blackberry 10-powered smartphones officially on January 4, 2022. “As a reminder, the legacy services for BlackBerry 7.1 OS and earlier, BlackBerry 10 software, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier versions, will no longer be available after January 4, 2022. As of this date, devices running these legacy services and software through either carrier or Wi-Fi connections will no longer reliably function, including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality," Blackberry said in its announcement.

Those who are still using Blackberry smartphones are advised to back up all their data as soon as possible.

Blackberry, a brand that had a similar popularity that the Apple iPhone enjoys today were one of the most sought-after smartphones back in the day. Blackberry was known for its encryption and was also the preferred choice for security-conscious users or high profile users about a decade back.

