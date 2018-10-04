BlackBerry Evolve to be Available on Amazon From October 10

Home-grown company Optiemus Infracom, which manufactures and distributes BlackBerry-branded handsets, on Wednesday said its newly launched "Evolve" smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from October 10. Optiemus Infracom launched the BlackBerry Evolve in August at a starting price of Rs 24,990.BlackBerry Evolve marks the first Blackberry smartphone conceptualised, designed and manufactured in India, Optiemus Infracom said in a statement. The smartphone comes with Full View 18:9 display, Dolby surround sound, dual cameras, enterprise-grade security and privacy and quick wireless charging technology. It has facial recognition and fast fingerprint unlock functionalities.It features 13MP+13MP dual rear camera setup, paired with "Dual-Tone LED Flash" and a 16MP front shooter loaded with the tetra-pixel technology. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, the phone houses a 4,000mAh battery."BlackBerry Evolve is designed for customers who want a smartphone experience that keeps personal information private, without compromising on productivity or entertainment," Optiemus Infracom said.