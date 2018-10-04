English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BlackBerry Evolve to be Available on Amazon From October 10

Optiemus Infracom launched the BlackBerry Evolve in August at a starting price of Rs 24,990.

IANS

Updated:October 4, 2018, 10:55 AM IST
BlackBerry Evolve to be Available on Amazon From October 10
BlackBerry 'Evolve' to be Available on Amazon From October 10 (Image: BlackBerry)
Home-grown company Optiemus Infracom, which manufactures and distributes BlackBerry-branded handsets, on Wednesday said its newly launched "Evolve" smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from October 10. Optiemus Infracom launched the BlackBerry Evolve in August at a starting price of Rs 24,990.

BlackBerry Evolve marks the first Blackberry smartphone conceptualised, designed and manufactured in India, Optiemus Infracom said in a statement. The smartphone comes with Full View 18:9 display, Dolby surround sound, dual cameras, enterprise-grade security and privacy and quick wireless charging technology. It has facial recognition and fast fingerprint unlock functionalities.

It features 13MP+13MP dual rear camera setup, paired with "Dual-Tone LED Flash" and a 16MP front shooter loaded with the tetra-pixel technology. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, the phone houses a 4,000mAh battery.

"BlackBerry Evolve is designed for customers who want a smartphone experience that keeps personal information private, without compromising on productivity or entertainment," Optiemus Infracom said.
