BlackBerry Evolve to be Available on Amazon From October 10
Optiemus Infracom launched the BlackBerry Evolve in August at a starting price of Rs 24,990.
BlackBerry 'Evolve' to be Available on Amazon From October 10 (Image: BlackBerry)
Home-grown company Optiemus Infracom, which manufactures and distributes BlackBerry-branded handsets, on Wednesday said its newly launched "Evolve" smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from October 10. Optiemus Infracom launched the BlackBerry Evolve in August at a starting price of Rs 24,990.
BlackBerry Evolve marks the first Blackberry smartphone conceptualised, designed and manufactured in India, Optiemus Infracom said in a statement. The smartphone comes with Full View 18:9 display, Dolby surround sound, dual cameras, enterprise-grade security and privacy and quick wireless charging technology. It has facial recognition and fast fingerprint unlock functionalities.
It features 13MP+13MP dual rear camera setup, paired with "Dual-Tone LED Flash" and a 16MP front shooter loaded with the tetra-pixel technology. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, the phone houses a 4,000mAh battery.
"BlackBerry Evolve is designed for customers who want a smartphone experience that keeps personal information private, without compromising on productivity or entertainment," Optiemus Infracom said.
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
