BlackBerry 'Ghost' a Bezel-Less Android Smartphone to Launch in India

BlackBerry 'Ghost': a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India. pic.twitter.com/KTAvKbDl5v — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 26, 2018

BlackBerry is reportedly getting ready to launch another Android-powered handset after launching Motion and KeyOne in 2017. The company is reported to be working on three smartphones codenamed Athena, Luna, and Uni. According to the latest rumours, the BlackBerry Ghost is a premium smartphone that will launch in the Indian market, according to a tweet by Evan Blass (evleaks). "BlackBerry 'Ghost': a bezel-less, premium Android handset from licensee Optiemus; coming soon to India," writes Evan Blass.The tweet notes that the Indian telecommunications giant Optiemus, that owns the BlackBerry license is involved in making the device. The leaked image reveals that the phone will come with a premium design and it will sport a large display and will run Android. The image does not reveal much except that BlackBerry ‘Ghost’ could feature a bezel-less display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The leaked image of the BlackBerry Ghost also shows a single camera set up on the front and dual cameras set up at the back. There is no front-mounted fingerprint scanner which means it is most likely on the rear but might also be on the side. BlackBerry phones in 2017 featured decidedly midrange chips — the BlackBerry KeyOne offered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625. We expect the so-called BlackBerry Ghost to feature a similar midrange chip.Last year Blackberry had launched Blackberry KEYone as its latest device. In terms of specs, Blackberry KEYone runs the latest Android Nougat and comes with a special Spacebar which doubles as a fingerprint scanner. It offers a 4.5-inch display in 3:2 aspect ratio. The BlackBerry KEYone Android phone is also powered by the DTEK app, which was first released with the Priv. The KEYone comes with BlackBerry Hub. All messages are unified in one inbox. BlackBerry KEYone comes with the latest version of Android Nougat.