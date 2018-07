Blackberry Ghost Could Have a Large 4,000 mAh Battery

One more Ghost tidbit: it's got a 4,000mAh battery, which would be one of the largest in a flagship-class device. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 5, 2018

Blackberry would soon be launching a new flagship smartphone called the Blackberry Ghost. According to leakster Evan Blass, the Ghost could have a 4,000 mAh battery unit. Blackberry’s smartphone is tipped to have a bezel-less design and is also said to be exclusive to the Indian market. News about the Blackberry Ghost first broke out earlier this year in February.A battery of this size on a flagship smartphone could be a first in the segment. It would definitely help with battery life and would be in-line with Blackberry's commitment towards their smartphone’s battery lives. A 4,000 mAh battery was also seen on the Blackberry Motion.Blackberry also recently announced the arrival of the Key2 smartphone. The BlackBerry KEY2 comes with a 4.5-inch full-HD display with a 1620x1080 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Below the display is a 35 key backlit qwerty keyboard with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that carries a 6GB RAM along with a 64GB/ 128GB storage, both of which are expandable up to 256GB. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3500 mAh battery that also supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0.