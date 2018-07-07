English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Blackberry Ghost Could Have a Large 4,000 mAh Battery
A 4,000 mAh battery was also seen on the Blackberry Motion.
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Blackberry would soon be launching a new flagship smartphone called the Blackberry Ghost. According to leakster Evan Blass, the Ghost could have a 4,000 mAh battery unit. Blackberry’s smartphone is tipped to have a bezel-less design and is also said to be exclusive to the Indian market. News about the Blackberry Ghost first broke out earlier this year in February.
A battery of this size on a flagship smartphone could be a first in the segment. It would definitely help with battery life and would be in-line with Blackberry's commitment towards their smartphone’s battery lives. A 4,000 mAh battery was also seen on the Blackberry Motion.
Blackberry also recently announced the arrival of the Key2 smartphone. The BlackBerry KEY2 comes with a 4.5-inch full-HD display with a 1620x1080 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Below the display is a 35 key backlit qwerty keyboard with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that carries a 6GB RAM along with a 64GB/ 128GB storage, both of which are expandable up to 256GB. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3500 mAh battery that also supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0.
One more Ghost tidbit: it's got a 4,000mAh battery, which would be one of the largest in a flagship-class device.— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 5, 2018
