1-min read

Blackberry Ghost Could Have a Large 4,000 mAh Battery

A 4,000 mAh battery was also seen on the Blackberry Motion.

News18.com

Updated:July 7, 2018, 2:41 PM IST
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters)
Blackberry would soon be launching a new flagship smartphone called the Blackberry Ghost. According to leakster Evan Blass, the Ghost could have a 4,000 mAh battery unit. Blackberry’s smartphone is tipped to have a bezel-less design and is also said to be exclusive to the Indian market. News about the Blackberry Ghost first broke out earlier this year in February.




A battery of this size on a flagship smartphone could be a first in the segment. It would definitely help with battery life and would be in-line with Blackberry's commitment towards their smartphone’s battery lives. A 4,000 mAh battery was also seen on the Blackberry Motion.

Blackberry also recently announced the arrival of the Key2 smartphone. The BlackBerry KEY2 comes with a 4.5-inch full-HD display with a 1620x1080 pixels resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Below the display is a 35 key backlit qwerty keyboard with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC that carries a 6GB RAM along with a 64GB/ 128GB storage, both of which are expandable up to 256GB. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed by a 3500 mAh battery that also supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0.

