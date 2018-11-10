English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

BlackBerry in Talks to Buy Cybersecurity Company Cylance

A deal could be announced as soon as next week, Business Insider reported citing sources, who cautioned the deal could still fall apart.

Reuters

Updated:November 10, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
BlackBerry in Talks to Buy Cybersecurity Company Cylance (photo for representation, image: REUTERS)
BlackBerry Ltd is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance Inc for as much as $1.5 billion, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Irvine, California-based Cylance develops AI-based products to prevent cyberattacks on companies and recently considered filing for an IPO, according to the report.
BlackBerry and Cylance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
