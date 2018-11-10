English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BlackBerry in Talks to Buy Cybersecurity Company Cylance
A deal could be announced as soon as next week, Business Insider reported citing sources, who cautioned the deal could still fall apart.
BlackBerry in Talks to Buy Cybersecurity Company Cylance (photo for representation, image: REUTERS)
Loading...
BlackBerry Ltd is in talks to buy cybersecurity company Cylance Inc for as much as $1.5 billion, Business Insider reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Irvine, California-based Cylance develops AI-based products to prevent cyberattacks on companies and recently considered filing for an IPO, according to the report.
A deal could be announced as soon as next week, Business Insider reported citing sources, who cautioned the deal could still fall apart.
BlackBerry and Cylance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Irvine, California-based Cylance develops AI-based products to prevent cyberattacks on companies and recently considered filing for an IPO, according to the report.
A deal could be announced as soon as next week, Business Insider reported citing sources, who cautioned the deal could still fall apart.
BlackBerry and Cylance did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Review: Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP First Drive
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 2: Business of Aamir Khan’s Film Dips by Almost Half
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...