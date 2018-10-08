BlackBerry KEY2 LE Launched in India at Rs 29,990; Amazon Exclusive Starting October 12

With the festive season kicking in, home-grown company Optiemus Infracom Ltd, which manufactures and distributes BlackBerry-branded handsets, on Monday launched the BlackBerry KEY2 LE smartphone in India for Rs 29,990. The device will be exclusively available on Amazon.in starting October 12, Optiemus Infracom said in a statement.The device is designed for physical keyboard enthusiasts and offers the iconic BlackBerry QWERTY keyboard experience.Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and 4GB RAM, the smartphone runs the latest Android Oreo 8.1 operating system. The device packs 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. The BlackBerry KEY2 LE houses a 3000mAh battery. It is equipped with a 13+5MP dual rear camera set-up and an 8MP front camera.The smartphone also comes preloaded with the BlackBerry security and productivity apps. "Security and privacy are becoming priorities in our data-dependent world and at Optiemus, we are committed to offering our customers a trustworthy mobile experience," said Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom.