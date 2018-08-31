BlackBerry KEY2 LE With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 And Android 8.1 Oreo Launched at IFA 2018

TCL Communication has launched BlackBerry KEY2 LE at IFA 2018 event. The BlackBerry KEY2 LE price has been set at $399 (roughly Rs. 28,300) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant in the US. It also gets other global price tags of EUR 399, GBP 349, and CAD 519. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model has been priced at $449 (around Rs. 31,900), EUR 429, GBP 399, and CAD 579. Interestingly, the KEY2 is the first BlackBerry device since 2014 to be offered with colors different from black. The company introduced three color variants - Slate, Champagne and Atomic with the latter having cool red keyboard accent.BlackBerry KEY2 LE features a 4.5-inch IPS display with 1620 x 1080 pixel resolution. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor which is paired with Adreno 509 GPU for rendering graphics. The smartphone has 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal storage and expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. KEY2 LE runs on Android 8.1 (Oreo) and it comes packed with 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.In terms of optics, the BlackBerry KEY2 LE gets a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel lens and dual-tone LED flash. The primary 13-megapixel lens gets f/2.2 aperture and the 5-megapixel secondary lens comes with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, the handset gets an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera with selfie flash.It has various connectivity options like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 & 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0 LE, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio.