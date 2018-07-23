BlackBerry KEY2 With Dual Rear Camera, 4.5-inch Display and QWERTY keypad launched in India starting at Rs 42,990

Home-grown company Optiemus Infracom, which manufactures and distributes iconic BlackBerry devices has launched BlackBerry KEY2 smartphone for Rs 42,990 in India. The device comes with Reliance Jio ‘s cashback offer of Rs 4,450 and ICICI bank cash back offer of 5% along with additional launch benefits. The new BlackBerry device will be available via Amazon.in starting July 31. The company says it is manufacturing the BlackBerry KEY2 for Indian customers locally at its Noida facility. The KEY2 is the first BlackBerry-branded smartphone to sport a dual camera setup. The KEY2 looks exactly like the KEYone, although a few changes that have been brought in, this year. The back of the phone is made of textured plastic and sports a horizontally-stacked dual camera setup, with the BlackBerry logo sitting in the rear centre.The BlackBerry Key2 flaunts a 4.5-inch (1620×1080 pixels) display with 3:2 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC (four Kryo 260 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four clocked at 1.8GHz), combined with 6GB of RAM. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.BlackBerry Key2 comes with a bunch of security features such as Locker, Power Center and DTEK. The phone gets a new “Speed” key on its touch-enabled QWERTY keyboard. This key allows shortcut access to a handful of applications and features of the device.In terms of optics, he KEY2 comes with a dual rear camera system consisting of one 12-megapixel camera (f/1.8 aperture) and a secondary 12-megapixel camera (f/2.6 aperture) for depth sensing and up to 2X optical zoom. There's a dual tone LED flash and support for 4K video recording. On the front, the KEY2 comes with an 8-megapixel camera.Connectivity options on the BlackBerry KEY2 include 4G LTE (on both SIM cards), Wi-Fi 802.11ac (dual-band 2.4GHz, 5GHz), Bluetooth v5.0 LE, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C.