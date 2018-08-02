BlackBerry Launches Evolve And Evolve X; Rs 24,990 Onwards

BlackBerry has launched two new devices in India as the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X. As a highlight, the company claims the BlackBerry Evolve to be the "most secure Android device". Both the smartphones from the house of BlackBerry have been made in India and feature a Series 7 aluminum frame. Of the two, the BlackBerry Evolve X comes as the more premium product, priced at Rs 34,990, while the BlackBerry Evolve will be retailing at a price of Rs 24,990. The BlackBerry Evolve will be available for purchase towards the end of August while the Evolve X will start retailing sometime in mid-September.The new BlackBerry Evolve comes as a mid-range smartphone and sports a 5.99-inch FHD display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and offers a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.As for its optics, the BlackBerry Evolve carries a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with f/2.0 aperture, RGB+Mono mode and dual tone LED flash. The camera features on this one include refocus mode, 4X autofocus as well as slow-motion video.At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and features like Tetra Pixel technology, real-time bokeh mode, and LED flash.Most of the specifications of both the smartphones are the same. Except the Evolve X comes with a more powerful 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Another difference lies in the camera setup of the Evolve X as the device carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor in its dual camera setup.Both Evolve and Evolve X come with a fingerprint sensor placed at the back with an unlock time of 0.3 seconds as per the company. These are also the first smartphones from the house of BlackBerry to offer a face unlock feature with a claimed unlock time of 0.4 seconds.Connectivity options on both the device include 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C with OTG, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphones also carry several BlackBerry powered features such as the BlackBerry Password Keeper app and the BlackBerry Privacy Shade.