English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BlackBerry Launches Evolve And Evolve X; Rs 24,990 Onwards
The two new BlackBerry smartphones come as mid-range devices and are being deemed as the "most secure Android smartphones" to date.
BlackBerry Evolve and Evolve X has been launched in India. (Image: BlackBerry)
Loading...
BlackBerry has launched two new devices in India as the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry Evolve X. As a highlight, the company claims the BlackBerry Evolve to be the "most secure Android device". Both the smartphones from the house of BlackBerry have been made in India and feature a Series 7 aluminum frame. Of the two, the BlackBerry Evolve X comes as the more premium product, priced at Rs 34,990, while the BlackBerry Evolve will be retailing at a price of Rs 24,990. The BlackBerry Evolve will be available for purchase towards the end of August while the Evolve X will start retailing sometime in mid-September.
BlackBerry Evolve Specification
The new BlackBerry Evolve comes as a mid-range smartphone and sports a 5.99-inch FHD display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and offers a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
As for its optics, the BlackBerry Evolve carries a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with f/2.0 aperture, RGB+Mono mode and dual tone LED flash. The camera features on this one include refocus mode, 4X autofocus as well as slow-motion video.
At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and features like Tetra Pixel technology, real-time bokeh mode, and LED flash.
BlackBerry Evolve X Specification
Most of the specifications of both the smartphones are the same. Except the Evolve X comes with a more powerful 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Another difference lies in the camera setup of the Evolve X as the device carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor in its dual camera setup.
Both Evolve and Evolve X come with a fingerprint sensor placed at the back with an unlock time of 0.3 seconds as per the company. These are also the first smartphones from the house of BlackBerry to offer a face unlock feature with a claimed unlock time of 0.4 seconds.
Connectivity options on both the device include 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C with OTG, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphones also carry several BlackBerry powered features such as the BlackBerry Password Keeper app and the BlackBerry Privacy Shade.
Also Watch
BlackBerry Evolve Specification
The new BlackBerry Evolve comes as a mid-range smartphone and sports a 5.99-inch FHD display with 2160x1080 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and offers a 4GB RAM along with a 64GB internal storage. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
As for its optics, the BlackBerry Evolve carries a 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel dual camera setup at the back with f/2.0 aperture, RGB+Mono mode and dual tone LED flash. The camera features on this one include refocus mode, 4X autofocus as well as slow-motion video.
At the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture and features like Tetra Pixel technology, real-time bokeh mode, and LED flash.
BlackBerry Evolve X Specification
Most of the specifications of both the smartphones are the same. Except the Evolve X comes with a more powerful 64-bit octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Another difference lies in the camera setup of the Evolve X as the device carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor in its dual camera setup.
Both Evolve and Evolve X come with a fingerprint sensor placed at the back with an unlock time of 0.3 seconds as per the company. These are also the first smartphones from the house of BlackBerry to offer a face unlock feature with a claimed unlock time of 0.4 seconds.
Connectivity options on both the device include 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C with OTG, FM radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphones also carry several BlackBerry powered features such as the BlackBerry Password Keeper app and the BlackBerry Privacy Shade.
Also Watch
-
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
- BlackBerry Evolve
- BlackBerry Evolve Availability
- BlackBerry Evolve Camera
- BlackBerry Evolve Face Unlock
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Friday 27 July , 2018 BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just Be Your Type
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 20 July , 2018 Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
- BlackBerry Evolve
- BlackBerry Evolve Availability
- BlackBerry Evolve Camera
- BlackBerry Evolve Face Unlock
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sony PlayStation 4 Crosses 80 Million Milestone, Nintendo Switch Close to 20 Million
- Gollum Set to Direct Napoleon as Netflix Acquires Rights to George Orwell's Animal Farm
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
- Outstanding Kohli Won't Get Bullied, Says Old Nemesis Anderson
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...