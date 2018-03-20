BlackBerry Must Face Revived US Lawsuit Over BlackBerry 10

A U.S. judge on Monday rejected BlackBerry Ltd's request to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it inflated its stock price and defrauded shareholders by painting a misleadingly positive picture of sales prospects for its BlackBerry 10 smartphones. While an earlier version of the case was dismissed in March 2015, Chief Judge Colleen McMahon of the U.S. District Court in Manhattan said the proposed class action can proceed now.She said new information about BlackBerry's alleged conduct had surfaced during the criminal prosecution of an executive at a retailer that sold its smartphones. The judge also cited a new legal standard adopted by the U.S. Supreme Court that could make it easier for some plaintiffs to show that statements of opinion might be misleading.Other defendants include former Chief Executive Thorsten Heins, former Chief Financial Officer Brian Bidulka and Chief Legal Officer Steve Zipperstein. BlackBerry spokeswoman Sarah McKinney declined to comment. A lawyer for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The BlackBerry 10 won positive reviews from critics, but never caught on with the public, which preferred Android-based phones and Apple Inc's