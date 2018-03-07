English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BlackBerry Sues Facebook Over Alleged Patent Violation
BlackBerry is no stranger to litigation, having settled its own allegations of infringing on other tech patents with the likes of Nokia and NTP.
BlackBerry sues Facebook over alleged patent violation. (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
BlackBerry has sued Facebook and its subsidiaries -- photo sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp -- in a Los Angeles court, media reported. The suit alleges that Facebook has infringed on some of BlackBerry's patents including security features, mobile notifications, and combining gaming with messaging, Axios reported on Tuesday.
"We have a lot of respect for Facebook and the value they've placed on messaging capabilities, some of which were invented by BlackBerry," the once-powerful phone pioneer was quoted as saying. "However, we have a strong claim that Facebook has infringed on our intellectual property, and after several years of dialogue, we also have an obligation to our shareholders to pursue appropriate legal remedies," it added.
Facebook has made it clear that it intends to fight the allegations.
"Blackberry's suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business. Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, Blackberry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight," Paul Grewal, Deputy General Counsel for Facebook was quoted as saying.
BlackBerry is no stranger to litigation, having settled its own allegations of infringing on other tech patents with the likes of Nokia and NTP, CNET reported on Tuesday.
Last year, it turned around and accused Nokia of patent infringement, the report said.
