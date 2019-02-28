English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Blackberry Sues Twitter Over Patent Infringement
BlackBerry has alleged Twitter infringed on six of its patents, like push notifications, silencing notifications for a message thread and mobile advertising techniques.
Blackberry Sues Twitter Over Patent Infringement
Loading...
BlackBerry has sued Twitter on patent infringement, accusing the open communication platform of illegally using its mobile messaging technology. The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for Central California, seeks compensation for lost revenue and unspecified enhanced damages, CNET reported late Wednesday. BlackBerry has alleged Twitter infringed on six of its patents, like push notifications, silencing notifications for a message thread and mobile advertising techniques.
"The lawsuit accuses the micro-blogging site of co-opting BlackBerry's technology for use in several services, including the main Twitter app and Twitter Ads," said the report. Twitter was yet to comment on the lawsuit. Software major BlackBerry in 2018 sued Facebook and its subsidiaries -- photo sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp.
The suit alleged that Facebook has infringed on some of BlackBerry's patents including security features, mobile notifications, and combining gaming with messaging. "Blackberry's suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business. Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, Blackberry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight," Facebook had replied.
BlackBerry also sued Snap, for allegedly infringing its patented messaging technology in the Snapchat app. In the fresh lawsuit against Twitter, BlackBerry alleged Twitter "has succeeded in diverting consumers away from BlackBerry's products and services".
"The lawsuit accuses the micro-blogging site of co-opting BlackBerry's technology for use in several services, including the main Twitter app and Twitter Ads," said the report. Twitter was yet to comment on the lawsuit. Software major BlackBerry in 2018 sued Facebook and its subsidiaries -- photo sharing app Instagram and messaging service WhatsApp.
The suit alleged that Facebook has infringed on some of BlackBerry's patents including security features, mobile notifications, and combining gaming with messaging. "Blackberry's suit sadly reflects the current state of its messaging business. Having abandoned its efforts to innovate, Blackberry is now looking to tax the innovation of others. We intend to fight," Facebook had replied.
BlackBerry also sued Snap, for allegedly infringing its patented messaging technology in the Snapchat app. In the fresh lawsuit against Twitter, BlackBerry alleged Twitter "has succeeded in diverting consumers away from BlackBerry's products and services".
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spotify And Warner Music Legal Battles Could Shape Indian Laws For Streaming Services
- Pankaj Tripathi: I have Begun to Feel the Pressure of Not Wanting to Disappoint People
- ‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up
- Despacito Becomes Most Watched Video on YouTube, Has Record-Smashing Six Billion Views
- Kim Jong Un Stops for Smoke Break In China Before Meeting Donald Trump in Vietnam
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results