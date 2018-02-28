English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BlackBerry to Kill Paid Apps From Its App Store
"BlackBerry has started alerting developers with paid apps in the 'BlackBerry World' store through email.
BlackBerry to Kill Paid Apps From Its App Store (image: News18.com)
BlackBerry Limited has informed a few app developers that it will forcibly remove paid software from the "BlackBerry World" app store from April 1. "BlackBerry has started alerting developers with paid apps in the 'BlackBerry World' store through email. According to the message, BB10 users won't be able to purchase anything from the store starting on April 1 when the paid content will be removed," SlashGear reported late on Tuesday.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to Launch in India on March 6, Expected Price Rs 60,000
The company reportedly said the marketplace will become a "free-only storefront" and that "all purchasing mechanisms will be disabled". "That switch from paid to free must happen by March 31. Any paid content that hasn't been converted will simply be removed altogether on the next day. Developers who only have free content on 'BlackBerry World' don't need to take any action," the report added.
Also read: Asus ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z And ZenFone 5 Lite With AI Features Launched at MWC 2018
In December 2017, BlackBerry had promised to support BB10 for at least two more years with "BlackBerry World" slated to close down officially on December 31, 2019.
BlackBerry 10 or BB10 is a proprietary mobile operating system for the BlackBerry line of smartphones, both developed by BlackBerry Limited. BlackBerry Limited manages BlackBerry brand licensing and software.
Also Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
Also read: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ to Launch in India on March 6, Expected Price Rs 60,000
The company reportedly said the marketplace will become a "free-only storefront" and that "all purchasing mechanisms will be disabled". "That switch from paid to free must happen by March 31. Any paid content that hasn't been converted will simply be removed altogether on the next day. Developers who only have free content on 'BlackBerry World' don't need to take any action," the report added.
Also read: Asus ZenFone 5, ZenFone 5Z And ZenFone 5 Lite With AI Features Launched at MWC 2018
In December 2017, BlackBerry had promised to support BB10 for at least two more years with "BlackBerry World" slated to close down officially on December 31, 2019.
BlackBerry 10 or BB10 is a proprietary mobile operating system for the BlackBerry line of smartphones, both developed by BlackBerry Limited. BlackBerry Limited manages BlackBerry brand licensing and software.
Also Watch: Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look at MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nation Bids Adieu To 'Hawa Hawai': Sridevi Draped In Tricolour, Cremated With State Honours
- Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X and 500X Launched at Rs 1.56 Lakh in India
- She Lay There in a Red Sari, Serene in Death: Hema Malini Bids Final Farewell to Dear Friend Sridevi
- Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 Anniversary Edition, Low Rider and Deluxe Launched in India
- Suresh Raina Back on the Ground Running as he Works on Fitness