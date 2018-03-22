English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BlackBerry to Provide Software For Jaguar Land Rover EVs

BlackBerry will provide its infotainment and security software to JLR, in the Canadian firm's latest licensing deal for its autonomous-driving technology after similar agreements with Qualcomm, Baidu and Aptiv Plc.

Reuters

Updated:March 22, 2018, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BlackBerry to Provide Software For Jaguar Land Rover EVs
https://www.news18.com/news/tech/xiaomi-redmi-5a-sale-on-mi-com-flipkart-at-12-pm-today-here-is-how-to-buy-1696573.html. (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
BlackBerry Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Thursday they reached a licensing agreement to use the Canadian company's software in the luxury car brand's next-generation electric vehicles. BlackBerry will provide its infotainment and security software to JLR, in the Canadian firm's latest licensing deal for its autonomous-driving technology after similar agreements with Qualcomm, Baidu and Aptiv Plc.

Also Read: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Scam: Facebook Shares Continue to Fall For The Third Day

BlackBerry's QNX unit, which makes software for computer systems on cars and has long been used to run car infotainment consoles, is expected to start generating revenue in 2019. Its Certicom unit focuses on security technology and serves customers such as IBM Corp, General Electric Co, and Continental Airlines.

Also Read: Microsoft Bringing Digital Payment Facility in 'Kaizala' App

JLR, which was bought by the Tata group in 2008, said last year that all its new cars would be available in an electric or hybrid version from 2020. Britain's biggest carmaker said in January it would open a software engineering centre in Ireland to work on advanced automated driving and electrification technologies.

WATCH VIDEO: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions Review: Best Android Flagships of 2018?


Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You