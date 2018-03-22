English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BlackBerry to Provide Software For Jaguar Land Rover EVs
BlackBerry will provide its infotainment and security software to JLR, in the Canadian firm's latest licensing deal for its autonomous-driving technology after similar agreements with Qualcomm, Baidu and Aptiv Plc.
BlackBerry Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd's Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Thursday they reached a licensing agreement to use the Canadian company's software in the luxury car brand's next-generation electric vehicles. BlackBerry will provide its infotainment and security software to JLR, in the Canadian firm's latest licensing deal for its autonomous-driving technology after similar agreements with Qualcomm, Baidu and Aptiv Plc.
BlackBerry's QNX unit, which makes software for computer systems on cars and has long been used to run car infotainment consoles, is expected to start generating revenue in 2019. Its Certicom unit focuses on security technology and serves customers such as IBM Corp, General Electric Co, and Continental Airlines.
JLR, which was bought by the Tata group in 2008, said last year that all its new cars would be available in an electric or hybrid version from 2020. Britain's biggest carmaker said in January it would open a software engineering centre in Ireland to work on advanced automated driving and electrification technologies.
