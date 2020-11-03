Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS Earphones With 15-Hours Battery Launched in India, Priced at Rs 3,990

Blaupunkt is refreshing its true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup with the launch of Blaupunkt BTW Air earbuds. The earbuds are available to purchase in India as well, and they are touted to provide total 15 hours of battery with the charging case. The earbuds come in black colour option, and the charging case also adopts the same colour finish. The Blaupunkt BTW are among the most affordable true wireless earphones in the company's product range.

Currently, the new Blaupunkt earbuds are available on Flipkart for an introductory price of Rs 2,999 (MPR Rs 3,990). The earbuds are expected to be available to purchase via Blaupunkt Audio India website the coming days. Currently, Flipkart is offering sale deals such as 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank credit and debit card (on minimum order of Rs 5,000) amid the ongoing Big Diwali Sale platforms. Other offers on the Blaupunkt BTW Air earbuds include 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and six months of free Spotify subscription.

In terms of the design, the newly launched Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS earbuds look similar to the Blaupunkt BTW Lite that were launched in February this year. The earbuds will hope to rival Redmi Earbuds S and Realme Buds Q that also fall on the same price range in India. The BTW Air TWS earbuds are touted to deliver HD sound quality, and they come with an IPX5 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud offers a battery life of four hours on a single, while the charging case packs a 500mAh battery. There is also voice assistant support for Siri and Google Assistant. The latest Blaupunkt earbuds support Bluetooth v5.0 and touch controls to play/pause and shuffle music and to answer phone calls. The Blaupunkt BTW Air offer fit at 45-degree incline angle that are said to provide comfortable listening for long hours.