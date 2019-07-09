Blink Play Review: Look Ma, my Earphones Can Also Track How Much I Have Walked

How often do you come across headphones that can also do what the fitness band that you’ve worn on your wrist does? A single platform that pairs with the app on your phone, and includes everything from step tracking to voice based coaching to music? The Blink Play is exactly one such earphone. Who makes these, you may be wondering? Remember Myntra? That incredibly popular shopping website that is responsible for the constant updates to your wardrobe? Yes, Myntra has a wearable tech brand called Blink, and the Blink Play is a wireless earphone that also focuses on fitness tracking. These are available right now at an incredibly attractive price tag of around Rs 1,799 (at the time of writing this) and that makes this worth checking out, simply for the uniqueness they bring to the table.

For starters, these wireless earphones loop around your neck. If you are comfortable with that concept, then you will be all the more interested. You can buy these in five colours on the Myntra website—rose gold, moon silver, carbon black, tangerine and limerick. It looks very good, to be honest, and much better than what we had expected. We had to hide the Blink branding and ask a few people their opinion on which brand made these earphones and weren’t the least bit surprised when they suggested Sennheiser and Sony. This is perhaps the biggest testament to the design of the Blink Play. These earphones ship with three sizes of eartips—small, medium and large, as well as ear-hooks to keep the earbuds in place as you wear them while running or working out. These earphones are water resistant too.

It is a bit more complex than some other Bluetooth earphones are, to pair with your smartphone. You must download the Blink Play app (free for Android and iOS) and then follow the on-screen steps to pair the Blink Play earphones with your phone. This involves keeping these earphones flat on a table, and then twisting the control module to enable the pre-pairing detection to happen. It is quite complex, and we struggled with a few failed attempts on a Samsung Galaxy S10+ and a Huawei P30 Pro before we were able to finally set these up and get going. Why not just leave the simple things as they are—simple?

You can also hook up the Blink Play with the voice assistant in your phone—the Google Assistant or Apple Siri, which can be bought up when you press the quick access key on the in-line control panel on the earphone.

Since these are earphones, you would want to find out how they are with your music playlists on Spotify or Apple Music or YouTube Music or whichever music app you prefer. It is perhaps a good start then that these earphones support the Qualcomm aptX and cVc audio codecs, which puts this in a good position with music and voice call quality. As far as music playback is concerned, the Blink Play gets the job done. This is not the most vibrant and dynamic as far as a wide soundstage is concerned but does well with clarity. It has a comfortable sound and doesn’t over-sharpen the vocals even at higher volumes. Bass is adequate, but never over-powering. In fact, this is tuned to err on the side of caution, and the bass is therefore always well in control, and never intruding on the mids or the vocals. If your playlists are full of bass heavy music, you might feel a missing element initially, till you get used to this sound.

This neatly leads us to the highlight, which is the fitness tracking capabilities. Mostly, you would probably wear a fitness band around your wrist to track the number of steps you may have walked, or the distance covered, calories burnt and more. And have a separate app for that. That is there the Blink Play becomes even more relevant—this can do a certain amount of fitness tracking as you wear this in the midst of your activity routine. It can understand how many steps you have walked, how much distance you have covered, and the calories burnt in the process—while being connected with the Blink Fit app. We noticed that the Blink Fit app does well in terms of calculating the steps walked, and it matched our phone data (a phone kept in the trouser pocket all along). However, the Blink Play app does take time to calculate this data at times, and it takes a while for it to be refreshed and up to date. All this data is accessible then in the Blink Play app on your phone when you need to glance at how much you have exercised that day—and compare with the previous days. There is also the audio coach feature that gives you motivational prompts in-ear, to keep you going. Whether you like this or not may be subjective, depending on how focused you already may be with your fitness routine.

Battery life is quite good, with around 7 hours of backup on a single charge. This includes music playback with some amount of fitness tracking too in that time. If you are taking this for a walk, a run or a gym session, you should easily get through a couple of days or a bit more on a single charge.

You will perhaps not think about the Blink Play the moment you think about buying a wireless in-ear earphone. And that would be a pity. Simply because from what we have experienced, these are truly doing well on its promises—fitness tracking that is fairly accurate, acceptable music experience and good battery life. At this price, which makes the Blink Play a rather attractive proposition, we really don’t have much to criticize.